The Copa del Rey is, for the vast majority, the most beautiful tournament in Spanish football. Part of the charm of this tournament lies in the fact that the forces are equalized thanks to the fact that for some years there has been no option of a second leg for the higher category teams. So things, the big ones they gamble and lock them up are the order of the day. Below we analyze five bombings that we have seen in the 21st century in the Copa del Rey and that no one dared to predict.

THE GALACTICS GOT IT IN TOLEDO

It was 2001 when Real Madrid was planted in the Salto del Caballo in Toledo with Figo recently signed, Rául González in full swing, Roberto Carlos like a missile and Vicente del Bosque on the bench. The whites were scalded from the capital of La Mancha, conceding two goals in the first 15 minutes, ending up losing 2-1 against a Second B team.

VAN GAAL LOST AGAINST THE COLISTA

The famous Noveldazo swept away Louis Van Gaal’s reputation in 2003. Barça lost to the bottom of Group III of Segunda B in a match to forget where they fell 3-2 with a Madrigal hat-trick. The Catalans already threw the Copa del Rey the previous year against Figueres in the thirty-second finals, but this time it was much more painful as it was the worst team in the category at that time.

THE ALCORCONAZO THAT KILLED PELLEGRINI

Manuel Pellegrini had already been warned that the Copa del Rey was a poisoned tournament since 2008. The previous year, the Real Unión de Irún took on Madrid at the Bernabéu with Schuster at the helm. On this occasion, in the first leg of the 30th final, it was Alcorcón de Anquela that gave them a historic 4-0 win that made Guti lose his roles in the locker room. Benzema, Raúl and other sacred cows suffered in their flesh a humiliation that did not go back in the second leg at home, winning only 1-0 against a Second B team.

A CHEESE BROUGHT TO SIMEONE

In 2011, Atlético de Madrid was eliminated against Albacete, in Second B, changing the history of the mattress club forever and for the better. The La Mancha, known as the ‘Mechanical Cheese’ won both games against the rojiblanco team, taking the tie by a 3-1 aggregate. That humiliation led to the dismissal of Goyo Manzano, leading to the arrival of Cholo Simeone to the Calderón bench. The rest of the story is well known.

ZIDANE REMAINED WITHOUT MORALITY BEFORE THE ALCOYANO

We have to advance a decade later to register a surprise of great magnitudes again. It is true that the restoration of the playoffs to a game helped and in what way. Atlético fell against Cultural Leonesa in 2020 2-1 in extra time, but the great bell took place last year when Real Madrid lost 2-1 to Alcoyano in the 30th final of the Copa del Rey. The whites will have the opportunity to redeem themselves this season in Alcoy. We will see if they have learned their lesson.