12/31/2021 at 11:44 CET

Antonio Justicia, president of Alcoyano, has welcomed with “relief” and “satisfaction” the measures of the Generalitat published in the Official Gazette and which will come into force this Saturday, January 1, which They will allow the Copa del Rey round of 32 tie against Real Madrid to be held next week without any capacity limit at the El Collao field.

Justice has been “calm” because the resolution, which does not affect venues with less than 5,000 people capacity (El Collao has 4,700), allows subscribers and the public to attend on Wednesday “without any restriction to the game against Real Madrid, which is going to be a party and with limitations it would have been a problem that has now been solved. “

The president of Alcoyano has recognized that “they have been two very complicated days” As a result of the “confusion and discomfort generated” after the decision of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System to reduce the capacity of stadiums in professional sports competitions to 75 percent due to infections caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

At the time this resolution was known, They immediately began to work on different alternatives with the aim that none of the fans who had acquired a ticket at the box office could be left out. Among the different options that were considered, the possibility of placing an additional stand with a capacity of half a thousand fans was contemplated, as explained by the president.

Despite the setback that would have meant seeing El Collao’s capacity reduced against Real Madrid with the 4,700 tickets sold in the field, Justice has confessed that they tried to convey tranquility. “Many things were said and at some point a certain alarm was created. I thought we had to wait, there was a possibility that venues with less than 5,000 spectators would not enter the new measures, and finally this has happened, which is a peace of mind. and a relief, “he stressed.

After knowing that Alcoyano fans will be able to attend the tie on Wednesday 5 without any restrictions, he has considered that now they must focus on sports and make the visit of Real Madrid a party. “It will be difficult to repeat what happened last year because they already know what is coming, but if it happened again, it would be an early gift from Reyes,” he concluded.