The Spanish Santi Aldama was the protagonist in the historic night of the Memphis Grizzlies, who broke the record for the greatest difference in points (73) in an NBA game, and after the meeting he stressed that it was something absolutely special but urged his team to keep your feet on the ground.

“It was an incredible match, of course. We have all played very well and it has been a lot of fun to play, but at the same time we have another match in two days, “he recalled.

“It’s great to feel good now but tomorrow we have to go back to work, “he added.

The greatest victory ever

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by 73 points (152-79), a gigantic e historical difference in score which is a new NBA record.

Until now, the largest margin in an NBA game was in a December 17, 1991 game in which the Cleveland Cavaliers destroyed the Miami Heat by 68 points (148-80).

The historical performance of Aldama

Aldama joined this party for Grizzlies history with his best performance since landing in the NBA.

The Spanish rookie was the third highest scorer of his team and played 28 minutes in which he achieved a double-double (the first of his NBA career) with 18 points (8 of 16 shooting), 10 rebounds, 3 assists, a robbery and a plug.

Aldama also has a personal record: the one with the best rating +/- (plus / minus statistic) for a Grizzlies player throughout the life of the franchise.

The Spanish got a +52 tonight in that statistical section that measures the individual contribution of a player in a match taking as a reference the score when he enters the field and comparing it with when he goes to the bench.

This data also places Aldama with the third best plus / minus in a game in NBA history behind only Luc Mbah a Moute, who posted a +57 with the Houston Rockets in 2017; and Gary Trent Jr., who posted a +54 with the Toronto Raptors last April.

In the collective aspect, the Grizzlies beat their best all-time scoring mark in a game, had nine players above 10 points, made 62.5% of their shots, at halftime they were already winning 72-36 and reached win by 78 points in the fourth quarter.

From the G-League to the NBA

Aside from having participated in a game to remember, Aldama has the satisfaction of being increasingly established in the Grizzlies’ rotation after the franchise temporarily assigned him to the Memphis Hustle from the G-League development league.

The young man pointed out that his mentality is to “be prepared” whatever happens for when it is his turn to play.

“When I step onto the court I just give it my all to try may the team win“he explained.

He also indicated that his first weeks in the NBA are being “a learning experience” and he hoped to feel more comfortable on the court as he accumulates more minutes of play.