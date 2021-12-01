12/01/2021 at 06:15 CET

. / Toronto

The Grizzlies from Spanish Santi Aldama were imposed on Tuesday night in Toronto to the Raptors 91-98 in a bland game in which the home team was never ahead on the scoreboard and in which Memphis forward Jaret Jackson Jr. stood out with 25 points. In addition to Jackson Jr., guard Desmond Bane stood out for the Grizzlies, with 23 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block.

A willful 20-year-old Aldama, who is in his first season in the NBA, coming directly from college basketball in the United States, played almost 15 minutes in which scored 2 points, after missing the 4 triples he tried, had 4 rebounds and 1 assist.

For the Raptors, forward Pascal Siakam was the team’s leading scorer with 20 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 3 blocks. In addition, point guard Fred VanVleet had 15 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists while rookie Scottie Barnes had 19 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 4 blocks. The Raptors entered Tuesday night’s game with the goal of winning at home and avoiding their third straight loss. Those of Toronto were confident that the field factor and the absence of Jo Morant in the ranks of the Grizzlies, with a knee injury, played in their favor.

In addition, the Canadian team, ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference with 9 wins and 12 losses before the game against the Grizzlies, won in Memphis less than a week ago 113-126. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies, eighth in the Western Conference with 10 wins and 10 losses until last night, arrived in Toronto after beating the Sacramento Kings in California and confident that Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane would make up for Morant’s absence.

Bad start for the Raptors

The game started badly for the Raptors, imprecise in attack and unable to stop the Memphis. The sticky defense that Brooks applied to Fred VanVleet worked and prevented the Raptors point guard from contributing to his team’s attacking game. Bane took advantage of the situation and after less than 6 minutes of play in the first quarter, the Grizzlies had gone ahead 7-16, with 7 points from the guard who had also facilitated a triple by Jackson Jr. With Spanish Santi Aldama on the court, The Toronto team reacted after a time-out by Raptors coach Nick Nurse, and thanks to the success of Pascal Siakam, VanVleet and Yuta Watanabe, they made a 7-0 run that left the score at 14-16. But the Grizzlies cut short the reaction of the locals. Two 3s by Bane and a series of misses by Raptors players left the scoreboard at the end of the initial 12 minutes in 18-27.

In the second quarter, VanVleet came into play more, in part because of the absence of Brooks, who only played 6 minutes of the period. The Toronto guard, who in the first 12 minutes only scored 4 points, accumulated another 9 in the second quarter and facilitated his team’s fluidity in attack. But VanVleet’s effort wasn’t enough and by the break, the Grizzlies had increased their lead to 11 points, 39-50. Aldama went to the locker room with almost 10 minutes of play under his belt, in which he got 3 rebounds, 1 assist but 0 points after missing the 3 triples he tried as well as a shot of two.

Raptors reaction

At the end of the break, two consecutive triples by Watanabe and Barnes, and a series of errors in attack by Bane and Brooks brought the locals closer on the scoreboard, 53-56, after 5 minutes of play in the third quarter. During the remaining 7 minutes, the Raptors approached on several occasions but could never get ahead on the scoreboard and the third quarter ended the Grizzlies 3 points up, 67-70, of which 2 corresponded to a basket from Aldama.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies again increased their lead to 11 points, 73-84, with 8 minutes remaining in the game. And although the Raptors tried until the last second, the Toronto team was unable to turn the score around, which ended up reflecting a 91-98 in favor of the Memphis.