Director of photography Halyna Hutchins died this Thursday in an accident on the set of Rust, an independent western filmed in New Mexico and starring Alec Baldwin.

The actor, who also produces the film, has been the one who fired a salute weapon that ended the life of the 42-year-old photographer and also wounded the director, Joel Souza, 48, who has been transferred to a hospital in Santa Fe , where he has been treated for his injuries.

The police went to investigate the reckless homicide at the location minutes after two in the afternoon (local time) after receiving a call to the emergency number.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office has claimed that Baldwin, 68, was the one who fired the shots with a gun loaded with salvoes. The incident has been confirmed by a spokesman for the actor and producer, who has not released details of the scene that was filmed this Thursday. “According to investigators, it appears that the filmed scene involved the use of a prop weapon when it was unloaded,” Juan Ríos, from the police office, told the local press. Detectives are still investigating what type of projectile caused the fatal injuries. After being injured, Hutchins was airlifted to a hospital, but passed away before landing at the University of New Mexico downtown in Albuquerque.

“We received the devastating news this afternoon,” confirmed section 600 of the International Syndicate of Cinematographers when confirming the death of Hutchins. “The details are not clear at this time, but we are working to learn more and we support an in-depth investigation of this very tragic event. It is an immense loss ”, assured in a statement the president of the section, John Lindley. The photographer graduated from the American Film Institute six years ago and was named in 2019 one of the filmmakers to watch in her area.

Filming has been suspended until November. Rust was filmed at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a popular filming site located south of the city of Santa Fe, where 3:10 Dangerous Mission and Cowboys vs. Aliens were shot. No one has been arrested in the aftermath of the incident and no charges have been brought against Baldwin. The local press affirms that the actor was seen crying outside the authorities’ offices, where he went to testify how the events occurred.

Baldwin produced for Souza his 2019 film, Crown Vic. The director, whose first opera premiered in 2010, wrote the plot for Rust, set in late 19th-century Kansas and where Baldwin plays an outlaw who seeks to free his 13-year-old grandson, who has been charged with reckless manslaughter, while being pursued by a sheriff and a bounty hunter. The actor, known for his volcanic temper, parodied Donald Trump on NBC’s popular weekly sitcom Saturday Night Live, a role that earned him an Emmy Award in 2017.

Source: El Pais