During the filming of a western titled ‘Rust’, Alec Baldwin has accidentally killed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer of the film, and has injured the director, Joel Souza, by firing a weapon that should have been a blank. The incident took place this Thursday, October 21 at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, New Mexico, where the team was filming various scenes. According to local media, the Sheriff’s office has opened an investigation, but no charges have been filed against the actor.

Apparently Baldwin, who also serves as the film’s executive producer, believed that the weapon he had to use during the recording was blank and now the detectives will have to clarify when and how the two guns were confused. It is not known at the moment if the accident took place during rehearsals or the final filming. Hutchins died at the New Mexico University Hospital in Albuquerque where she was immediately airlifted by helicopter. At 42, Halyna Hutchins had worked in films such as ‘Archenemy’, ‘The Mad Hatter’, ‘Blindfire’ and ‘Snowbound’. The director, who also suffered a gunshot wound, is at the Christus St. Vincent medical center in Santa Fe where he arrived by ambulance and is recovering from his injuries.

This accident is inevitably reminiscent of the death of Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, who was accidentally shot while filming a scene in the movie ‘The Raven’ in 1993. Also, and as Deadline recalls, Jon-Erik Hexum died on 18 October 1984 on the set of the television series ‘Cover Up’ when he accidentally shot himself in the head with a loaded pistol.

The local newspaper Santa Fe New Mexican has published some photographs where Baldwin is seen in the vicinity of the Sheriff’s office visibly affected after being questioned. Hutchins’ death was confirmed by the sheriff’s office and the film’s producer, which has issued a statement saying that both the cast and crew are devastated and fully cooperating with the police investigation. ‘Rust’, a western set in 1880 about a 13-year-old boy abandoned after the death of his parents and who flees with his grandfather condemned to the gallows, is written and directed by Souza and is co-starred with Baldwin Travis Fimmel, Jensen Ackles, Frances Fisher and Brady Noon.

The releases

Although Baldwin’s representatives have declined to comment for the time being, from Rust Movie Productions they have expressed their enormous regret and have assured that “the production has stopped for the moment because the safety of our equipment continues being the main priority”, also adding condolences to the family and loved ones of Halyna. Lesli Linka Glatter, President of the Directors Guild of America, expressed her condolences on behalf of the community: “The DGA is incredibly saddened to learn of the tragic passing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the serious injuries sustained by director Joel Souza. , in an incident on set in New Mexico today. We await further details and a full investigation. Our hearts go out to Halyna’s family, to Joel and to everyone affected. “

For their part, the police, who have not used the word accident, keep the investigation open and active and their objective is to determine, in addition to what happened, how it could be avoided in the future: “We are treating this as we would any other investigation,” said Juan Rios, the Sheriff’s spokesman, “we refer to the incident as the investigation of a shooting.”