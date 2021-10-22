At the last minute it has been confirmed that actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun while filming a scene in the movie Rust in New Mexico this Thursday, causing the death of the cinematographer Halyna hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Various outlets such as Variety report that the incident occurred on the set of the film that was shot in Bonanza Creek Ranch, a popular production location south of Santa Fe.

The feature film is an independent production, directed by Souza and whose photography was in charge of Halyna Hutchins, 42 years old. The latest details report that as soon as the accident happened, she was transported by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she died. Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

Police said in a statement that Hutchins and Souza “were shot when Alec Baldwin, 68, a producer and actor, fired a firearm.” The Santa Fe New Mexican mentioned that Baldwin was questioned by investigators and was seen crying heartbrokenly. No one was arrested in the incident and no charges have been filed, but detectives continue to investigate and interview witnesses. The incident remains an “open and active” investigation.

Representatives for Baldwin have not released a statement. Hutchins’ death was confirmed by the sheriff’s office and the International Guild of Cinematographers. The director of the association said in an open letter the following:

We received the devastating news tonight that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for a production called ‘Rust’ in New Mexico, died from injuries sustained on set.

Rebecca Rhine, executive director of the agency abound:

Details are unclear at this time, but we are working to obtain more information and support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild family.

Rust Movie Productions LLC, the production entity behind the film, released a statement late Thursday night, October 21, saying that the cast and crew are “devastated” and that the company is fully cooperating with the investigation:

The entire cast and crew have been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an indeterminate period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department investigation. We will provide advisory services to all who are connected to the film as we work to process this terrible event.

According to Deadline, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting the incident at 1:50 p.m. It was reported that a person had been accidentally shot. The production company issued its opening statement later that afternoon saying: “There was an accident today on the set of ‘Rust’ in New Mexico that involved the failure of a propeller gun with spotlights.”

So far, the police have not determined any charges and everything remains completely secretive. But it has been leaked that the first investigations of the authorities pointed to a shooting in the filming of a scene. Hutchins graduated from the American Film Institute in 2015 and had worked on several short films before shooting. Archenemy, a 2020 feature film starring Joe Manganiello.

Lesli Linka Glatter, president of the Directors Guild of America, expressed his condolences on behalf of the guild:

The DGA is incredibly saddened to learn of the tragic passing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and the serious injuries sustained by DGA Director Joel Souza, in an incident on set in New Mexico today. We await further details and a full investigation. Our hearts go out to Halyna’s family, to Joel, and to all those affected.

Souza writes and directs the western, which also stars Frances Fisher, Jensen Ackles, Brady Noon, and Travis Fimmel.

Alec baldwin He is a co-producer on the film and plays the outlaw Rust, whose 13-year-old grandson is convicted of an accidental murder. Ackles plays a United States Marshal. And Fimmel plays a bounty hunter. Rust tries to get his grandson out of prison. During that process, an unexpected bond forms between the outlaw and his estranged grandson as they flee.

In Mexico, in 2003, an incident on a set involved the actor Flavio peniche, who accidentally killed an extra. Peniche was the protagonist of Revenge of the Scorpion, an independent cutting tape. Flavio filmed an action sequence in which he fired a firearm, a prop weapon. What no one knew until then is that the bullets from the gun were real. The carelessness of the props department and the production itself caused the tragedy. The actor was charged with wrongful death. But both the producer of the film and the props disappeared from Mexico, and therefore the actor took full responsibility. Baldwin’s case has coincidences with the Peniche tragedy. For now, the investigations continue.

