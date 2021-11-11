After the tragedy that occurred on October 21 on the set of Rust, members of the police have continued with the investigation of the case, as many are still convinced that the death of Halyna hutchins It was not an accident, but an act of negligence on the part of the production managers and members of the armory. The picture changed when last Wednesday, the chief lighting officer of Rust, Serge svetnoy, decided to file a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and the film’s production team, the first legal action taken related to the shooting.

Serge svetnoy filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, and thanks to Deadline who obtained a copy of the lawsuit, it was confirmed that he accuses Alec baldwin, producer and star of Rust, to the deputy director David halls, who, according to various statements made to the police, during the trial, handed the weapon over to Baldwin and told him it was safe to use; to the armory Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and other team members, as well as the producers and other companies involved in the film’s production.

Svetnoy he was present when the gun was fired on set, and in the lawsuit he claims that the bullet nearly hit him as well, subsequently causing him severe emotional distress. According to the lawyers of Svetnoy, the plaintiff, who claimed to be a close friend of Halyna, held her in his arms after the bullet hit her, watching her die, a fact that only adds more weight to the suit.

Another important point addressed by the legal accusation made by the lighting chief is that he assures that the death of the cinematographer was due to the negligent acts and omission of the accused, and of each of them, as well as of its agents, directors and employers. Neither Baldwin Nor have the other defendants made any public clarification in response to said lawsuit, but we are awaiting it as Forbes has already requested their comments.

The widower of Halyna hutchins, Matthew hutchins, also begins to take action on this misfortune, as it is reported that he hired a law firm that specializes in wrongful death lawsuits last week, a representative of the firm confirmed to Forbes.

The responsibility for everything that happens in a production rests with the leaders of the same, and Svetnoy no doubt he wants to make everyone involved in the loss of his dear friend pay. So far, there has been much speculation about the truth of this tragedy and it is said to be darker than it appears, as some comments suggest that the bullet was intentionally placed inside the weapon.

Others think it was simply an oversight due to the gunsmith’s inexperience. Hannah gutierrez, because in the lawsuit he is accused of having accepted a job position that required more knowledge in the area, and that because of this, he “negligently allowed” a Colt .45 caliber revolver to be loaded and turned over to the deputy director. David halls, which he also did not review and immediately handed over to Baldwin.

It may be that the death of the photographer is simply the fatal result of a chain of negligence, and without a doubt the taking of legal action against these people is justified, since a life was lost because of these “carelessness” and deserves to be punished, for so that this type of fatality does not happen again.

