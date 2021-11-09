Almost three weeks have passed since the terrible events on the set of Rust, tape by Joel Souza with Alec Baldwin as one of the stars. On October 21, the 63-year-old actor fired a real gun in the middle of a rehearsal, believing it was a normal prop; unfortunately the projectile was lethal and pierced the cinematographer Halyna hutchins, in addition, he brushed against his own Souza. Both were transferred to the closest medical units in New Mexico but things did not go quite well.

While Souza recovered after only being approached in man, Hutchins she was pronounced dead shortly after. Social networks were scandalized by the tragedy and there were not a few Hollywood artists who sent words of encouragement to the filmmaker’s family, in addition, they spoke about their fears of a similar accident on their own film sets. After having participated in an atrocious act, Alec baldwin he asks through social networks that the production companies hire police officers to monitor the sets at all times. Here is his recent statement.

Any movie / television that uses weapons, fake or not, must have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor the safety of the weapons.

These words were shared by Baldwin through Twitter, a social network in which he has more than a million followers. The profile was recently placed in private mode, so only the actor’s followers can read his posts. Investigations by the authorities point to Dave Halls, assistant director, as the principal implicated in the death of Hutchins, since it was he who handed over the loaded gun to Baldwin. Own Halls He confessed to New Mexico authorities (via the BBC) that he did not take the time to verify the magazine of the murder weapon.

Few public statements have been made Baldwin about the case RustOne of the most recent was the one shared through a TMZ video: “It is an active investigation in terms of the death of a woman, she was my friend. We were a very, very well oiled crew filming a movie together, and then this horrible event happened. ” In the same material, Baldwin He also spoke about the family of Hutchins: “We are in constant contact with him because we are very concerned about his family and his son. As I said, we are anxiously waiting for the sheriff’s department to tell us what their investigation has turned up. “

There are not many occasions in which fatal accidents have been recorded on film set caused by firearms. One of the most legendary cases is that of Brandon Lee, who died on the set of The Raven – 82% in 1993 from gunshot wound; that incident made the film a box office success and later a cult classic on its own merits of cinematography. The sinister of Rust joins the meager list of such incidents that will forever haunt Hollywood and props makers, especially when it comes to weapons.

Although the investigations are still continuing, a few days ago the statements for Today from the lawyers of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armory of Rust (via The Wrap), suggesting that someone else placed a live bullet in the weapon used by Baldwin. According to the defense, an unidentified person would have had very dark intentions: “I think someone who would do that wanted to sabotage the set, he wanted to prove a point, he wanted to say he was unhappy, he was unhappy. And we know that some people left the set the day before. “

