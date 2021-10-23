Yesterday broke the tragic news that Alec Baldwin had accidentally killed the photographer Halyna hutchins on the film set of Rust, a film directed by Joel Souza, who was also injured in the incident. This tragic event set Hollywood celebrities in motion, who recognize that there are still many dangers within productions that can definitely be avoided. Of course, the way the accident unfolded also made many remember Brandon Lee’s terrible passing while filming The Raven – 82%.

Hours after the accident, Alec baldwin He has broken the silence with a publication on his official Instagram account:

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness over the tragic accident that claimed the lives of Halyna Hutchins, wife, mother, and our deeply admired colleague. I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, her son, and everyone who knew and loved Halyna.

What is known so far is that Alec baldwin, also a producer on the film, shot to make a scene and although he used a prop pistol the ammunition did the damage. The police immediately went to the scene, as well as paramedics who tried to save the life of the photographer, who in 2019 appeared on a list of promising figures for the future of cinema. Director Joel Souza, better known as Crown Vic, received a shoulder injury and was taken to hospital. Deadline assures that more recent reports indicate that he has already been discharged.

Much has been said about whether the damn gun was real, because to a certain extent it is not so strange that some productions decide to use genuine weapons to give realism to the scenes or to respect small historical details. The truth is that the problem here was not the gun, but the ammunition and the Albuquerque police, where the set of RustYou will need to investigate what type of ammunition was used and why safety guidelines were not followed within production.

The same source also assures that the entire set was kept in an emergency closure while the scene was reviewed and that Baldwin accompanied the officers to testify. A few hours later they let him go and no charges of any kind have been filed. This is not surprising since the matter was an accident and it was not the fault of the actor of Jazmín Azul – 91%. But it must be made known to the person responsible and there must be consequences in this regard.

This tragic accident took place in a very peculiar context in Hollywood. Associations and unions have been fighting to improve the salaries, hours and care of those involved in the set and not just the cast. In a relatively normal production, it is not uncommon for actors to work up to 12 hours, while the other departments can be up to 18 hours straight and without breaks on weekdays. This has caused several accidents, such as that of KJ Apa, protagonist of Riverdale – 85%, who fell asleep at the wheel after filming and crashed. Similarly, much has been said about the dangers of certain stunts that must also be repeated over and over again for hours.

In addition to Alec baldwin, Rust It would feature Travis Fimmel, Jensen Ackles and Frances Fisher. Of course, for now production is on hold and it is not known at this time if the filming will be canceled or if it will continue. It will also be a while before you know how emotionally Baldwin is doing; remember that Michael Massee, who played Funboy in The Raven, decided not to act again after being involved in the accident that took the life of Brandon lee.

