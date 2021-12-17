A judge from New Mexico (USA) approved this Thursday a search warrant from the authorities of this state to seize the actor’s phone Alec Baldwin to learn more about what happened before and after the accident in which Halyna Hutchins died of a Shooting during a shoot.

According to the request, researchers they want to access to their posts, post electronic, calls, internet history and activity on social networks to have more details about the shooting and the conditions of the workers.

Baldwin, in addition to starring in the film “Rust“was one of its producers.

The request, to which the US media has had access, explains that the telephone of actor on another occasion but his lawyers required a search warrant.

Is Baldwin in the crosshairs?

Likewise, in the documentation provided to the Justice, until now unknown data are revealed, such as that Baldwin asked the armory of the production, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, a gun larger and opted, together with her, for a stir of type “.45 Colt”.

Baldwin, Gutierrez Reed and assistant director David Halls are three people of particular interest in the investigation as they were the last to touch the gun before the fatal crash on October 21.

In early December, Baldwin gave a prime-time interview in which he claimed that he was not aware that he had shot Hutchins until several minutes after the incident.

“I thought to myself, ‘Did he pass out?’ The notion that there was a real bullet in that gun didn’t occur to me until probably 45 minutes or an hour had passed, “he explained.

“Someone put live ammunition in that gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be in the building,” he said.

And he settled the question by saying: “I can’t say who it was but it wasn’t me.”

Santa Fe town sheriff Adan Mendoza said in November that he had found about 500 rounds of ammunition in the study, including a mixture of “blank cartridges, fake bullets and real bullets.”

For their part, the film’s script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell, and lighting chief Serge Svetnoy, have filed lawsuits against Baldwin and other members of the production for putting the safety of employees at risk.

The statements of team members who worked on the filming of “Rust“They describe a precarious work environment in which protests piled up and half a dozen employees resigned on the same day as the accident.

Although a few days ago, a group of 25 professionals who worked on the same shoot defended the working conditions and security measures in a letter published by Baldwin himself on his Instagram profile.

