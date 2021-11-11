After the terrible accident during the filming of the movie “Rust“, the lighting chief this, Serge svetnoy, presented the first lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and members of the production.

Recall that on the recording set, Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchin by accident and injured the director of the film.

Related news

During a press conference in Los Angeles, Svetnoy, who was alsoand wounded by a bullet, indicated that he saw “first-hand that several weapons were left unattended, on the ground and unsupervised “on film in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by negligence against the film’s producers, that is, also against Baldwin, as well as against the assistant director and the person in charge of arms control.

The agency . had access to judicial document, in which the lighting expert blamed the Weapons Officer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for accepting a job over and above his experience on a shoot that required “several auxiliary gunsmiths to safely handle” those weapons.

According to the document, Gutierrez-Reed “negligently allowed” a Colt .45 caliber revolver with at least one live bullet to be turned over to Deputy Director David Halls, who did not inspect either the weapon properly and subsequently gave to Baldwin.

.

Likewise, Svetnoy assured that the actor also “had a duty” to verify “twice” that the revolver was not loaded with live ammunition before pulling the trigger.

In addition, the expert expressed being “convinced” that the producers they are largely to blame for allegedly attempting to “save money by hiring insufficient numbers of workers to safely handle accessories and firearms correctly on the set of ‘Rust.’

“Because the use of firearms and live ammunition in movies represents an inherently dangerous activity, the producers of Rust had a duty to hire trained and experienced people to carefully supervise the use of firearms and ammunition in the filming of the film. movie, “he added.

Halls acknowledged in October that did not check the gun he handed to Baldwin before rehearsing the scene because he was convinced it contained fake bullets.

With information from .

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, hit CLICK HERE

amv