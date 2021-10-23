Court documents published this Friday indicate that a deputy director of the film handed over, without knowing that it was loaded, the ‘prop’ weapon to actor Alec Baldwin.

It is assumed that in a very brief conversation the deputy director told him that it was safe to use and after this the actor proceeded with the filming of that fatal scene.

“Cold Gun,” announced the deputy director, according to a search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court.

However, the gun was loaded with live bullets and when Baldwin pulled the trigger on the set of a western, he killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her, was injured, according to records.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office obtained the warrant Friday so investigators could document the scene at the ranch outside of Santa Fe where the shooting occurred.

They sought to examine Baldwin’s bloodstained suit for the movie “Rust,” as well as the gun that was fired, other prop weapons and ammunition, and any materials that might exist.

The images of the 63-year-old actor, known for his roles in the series “30 Rock” and films such as “The Hunt for Red October” (“The hunt for Red October”), as well as his portrayal of former President Donald Trump in “Saturday Night Live, ”they showed him in anguish outside the local police station on Thursday.

Props pistols fire blanks, gunpowder charges that produce a flash and a pop, but not a hard projectile. But when the trigger is pulled, the paper or plastic patch is ejected from the barrel with enough force that it can be lethal at close range, as demonstrated in the case of the death of an actor in 1984. In another accident on set filming in 1993, actor Brandon Lee, son of martial arts star Bruce Lee, died after a bullet was left in a prop pistol.

Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to New Mexico University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel, the sheriff’s department said. Souza, 48, was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he is being treated.

Production of “Rust” was suspended. The film is about a 13-year-old boy who must fend for himself and take care of his younger brother after his parents died in Kansas in the 1880s, according to the Internet Movie Database website. The teenager runs away with his grandfather (played by Baldwin) after being sentenced to hang for the accidental murder of a local rancher.

In 1993, 28-year-old Lee died after being shot by a .44 caliber weapon while filming a scene in the movie “The Crow.” The gun was supposed to fire salvos, but a necropsy revealed a bullet near his spine.

A Twitter account run by Lee’s sister Shannon said: “Our hearts go out to the Halyna Hutchins family and to Joel Souza and everyone involved in the ‘Rust’ incident. No one should ever die with a gun on a movie set. Point.”

In 1984, actor Jon-Erik Hexum died after shooting himself in the head with a salute prop gun while pretending to play Russian roulette with a .44 Magnum on the set of the television series “Cover Up. ”.

Excelsior Information