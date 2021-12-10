These last few months have been quite difficult for Alec Baldwin; after the fatal accident where the cinematographer Halyna hutchins lost his life at the hands of the actor, it seems that everything has come down. In mid-October, the star of Beetlejuice, the super ghost – 81% starred in what would become one of the scandals of the year when, while rehearsing a scene, they fired a real gun thinking it was props, impacting both Hutchins and filmmaker Joel Souza.

The event sparked an important conversation within the industry, especially since it was not the first time lives have been lost in this way. There have been hundreds of inquiries as to how a real gun got to that location and why the assistant director turned it in as a “cold weapon,” meaning it shouldn’t be loaded. Since then, the recurring actor of Saturday night Live He released a statement on social networks sharing his grief, support in the investigation and ensuring that the cinematographer was his friend.

Until a couple of weeks ago, his first interview after the events was released, in which he highlighted his statement in which he said he had not pulled the trigger. As expected, there are those who are still looking for more answers in this regard, however, the way to inquire is the least adequate and even somewhat invasive. On December 6, Jon levine, a journalist for the New York Post, confronted the actor on the streets of Manhattan just as he was about to enter a house with his wife.

The journalist, while taking video, approached the couple to question him about the tragedy while insisting on wanting to know who lived in that house. At first, Baldwin tries to ignore him the moment he knocks on the door; His wife Hilaria, meanwhile, records the journalist while asking him to leave. Such was the insistence that the actor threatened Levine with an umbrella that he carried in his hand.

Seeing that the interpreter was about to lose control, his wife stayed in the middle to avoid the blows, insisting that the communicator leave him. Jon finished off the unpleasant encounter with a difficult question for Bladwin: “Did you really not pull the trigger?” The couple simply entered the house where a man was already waiting for them. You can see the images of the meeting below.

NEW… I ran into Alec Baldwin on the Upper East Side pic.twitter.com/8pG5Vpshw2 – Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 7, 2021

It is true that, if Alec had managed to physically attack the journalist, his legal process would have been made more complicated, but it is difficult to even think about what he is facing at this moment in a personal and professional way while they continue to question his latest statements inquiring about his innocence. This particular case involves many people who could be found guilty, yet Baldwin became the face of tragedy by being a public person and by having the gun in his hands.

So far, there are other names the Santa Fe court has kept on the table, and the case may not be resolved with absolute clarity anytime soon. Rust It was being filmed in a town in New Mexico, and since the accident, Hollywood has been concerned about safety within the film sets and several directors, producers and actors have even begun to demand new alternatives to avoid cases like this, or just get rid of the use of any kind of weapon.