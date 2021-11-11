

First malpractice lawsuit filed against Baldwin and “Rust” team.

The head of lighting for the film “Rust”, Serge Svetnoy, filed the first lawsuit against the American actor and producer Alec Baldwin on Wednesday and other members of the production of that film after the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of the film.

At a press conference in Los Angeles, Svetnoy, who was also wounded by the bullet that killed Hutchins, assured that he saw “first-hand that several weapons were left unattended, on the ground and unsupervised ”throughout the filming at Bonanza Creek Ranch, in Santa Fe (New Mexico, USA).

Because of these conditions on set and the subsequent fatal accident, Svetnoy filed a negligence lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against the film’s producers, including Baldwin, as well as the assistant director and gun control officer.

In that judicial document, to which . had access, lighting expert blamed weapons manager Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for accepting a job over her experience on a shoot in which “several auxiliary gunsmiths were necessary to safely handle” those weapons.

According to the lawsuit, Gutierrez-Reed “negligently allowed” a Colt .45 caliber revolver with at least one live bullet to be turned over to Deputy Director David Halls, who also failed to properly inspect the weapon and subsequently gave it to Baldwin.

Furthermore, Svetnoy claimed that Baldwin also “had a duty” to verify “twice” that the revolver was not loaded. with live ammo before pulling the trigger.

“This duty also required him to handle the Colt revolver as if it were loaded and to refrain from pointing it at anyone,” the lawsuit alleges.

At the press conference, Svetnoy said that he is “convinced” that the producers bear much of the blame for allegedly trying to “save money by hiring insufficient numbers of workers to safely handle accessories and firearms correctly on set. of ‘Rust’ “.

“Because the use of firearms and live ammunition in movies represents an inherently dangerous activity, the producers of Rust had a duty to hire trained and experienced people to carefully supervise the use of firearms and ammunition in the filming of the film. movie, “Svetnoy added in her complaint.

As the official investigations progress, other details have become known, such as that Halls, who gave the gun to Baldwin, was fired from another shoot in 2019 for a similar incident although, fortunately, he did not injure anyone.

Halls acknowledged in October that did not check the gun he handed to Baldwin before rehearsing the scene because he was convinced it contained fake bullets.

