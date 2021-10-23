Alec Baldwin gives statement on incident on Netflix set | Instagram

Famous actor Alec Baldwin has finally given the first statement of the actor after taking the life of a woman on a set for a film of the company of Netflix, a subject that has everyone more than surprised.

The actor has taken his social networks to talk about the loss of the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, occurred yesterday on the set of ‘Rust’, a movie they were filming for Netflix.

Alec Baldwin has taken his official Twitter account to comment on the case in which he was involved yesterday, when it transpired that during the Rust recordings he fired a prop gun that caused the loss of cinematographer Hayla Hutchins, who was in the set.

The truth is that this fact surprised people a lot, because it is something extremely strange and that has everyone incognito that was what happened, however, the Oscar-nominated actor wrote:

There are no words to express my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and colleague deeply admired by us. I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to find out how that tragedy occurred. “

Then in a second tweet, the also protagonist of 30 rock, shared that he is in contact with his husband, offering his full support to him and his family.

My heart is broken for her husband, her son and everyone who knew and loved Halyna. “

Last night the news about the incident reached international media, informing that Halyna Hutchins, 42 years old, unfortunately did not arrive alive at the hospital despite having been transferred by helicopter.

Likewise, it was revealed that the director of Rust, Joel Souza, had also been injured in the tragic accident, but that he was still alive.

According to Deadline, Souza is out of danger and has been discharged from the hospital, however, so far no arrest warrant has been issued against Alec Baldwin, who has reiterated time and again his full cooperation with the authorities investigating the tragic loss of Halyna Hutchins.

It should be noted that the investigations are still ongoing at the Bonanza Creek ranch where most of the production and cast people are questioned by the detectives in charge.

Representatives of the film have already spoken and were open to collaborating with the authorities; however, a member of the crew has mentioned that the actor was unaware that the weapon contained real bullets.