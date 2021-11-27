Several weeks have passed since the tragedy on the film set of Rust that took the life of the photographer Halyna hutchins. Since then, much has been said about security protocols on film sets, the decisions of the producers and Alec Baldwin’s responsibility in the whole thing. At the moment, the actor faces several demands due to what happened in the production, and it seems that there were many other problems that, if solved in time, could prevent the tragedy. Although no one blames the actor for directly taking the photographer’s life, there is talk of responsibility for his position as the film’s producer.

As expected, the actor has kept a low profile, but after several days he gave an official statement confirming that he maintains contact with the Hutchins family and that he is ready to speak with the police if they deem it necessary. Hollywood reacted to the tragedy by talking about new gun rules on film, with some deciding to avoid them altogether and some experts saying the solution is to have better working conditions, not to remove guns from productions.

In the same way, every day some news comes out where someone else is blamed for the matter. Right now everyone wants to cover their backs and pass the ball to someone else. First, the Assistant Director was attacked, who was not part of the union and whose work and attitude was highly criticized by the crew and the cast. Then the young and inexperienced gunsmith was blamed, but several have already come out to defend her, clarifying that she was not there at the time of the tragedy. A few days ago, the script supervisor sued Baldwin because, according to the legal documents, he as a producer did not keep up with the internal problems and decided to ignore several incidents that showed that things were not going well, such as the one that several Crew members decided to leave the set, that one item was bitten by a spider and could suffer amputation, and that other pistols had already been fired irresponsibly.

Perhaps as an actor, and a person in general, Baldwin is considered one more victim of circumstance. After all, he had no intention of hurting anyone and was confident that the pistol handed to him was empty. However, in his role as a producer he must face his responsibility, as it is becoming increasingly apparent that, together with the other two producers, incompetent decisions were made to save money. Everyone talks about how the actor will cope with having taken someone’s life, but to complicate things even more, that is not the only thing he will have to do, because for the next few years he will have to respond and meet the various demands that will come to him.

According to Variety, the actor already has a hired attorney. Is about Aaron S. Dyer, from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, dedicated to civil lawsuits, and who will represent not only Baldwin, but others involved in the tragedy of Rust, where director Joel Souza was also injured. For now there are two demands that must be answered. One is that of the aforementioned script supervisor, who assures that the script did not indicate that that scene needed a gun, and who assures also suffered injuries during the fatal shooting.

The other demand corresponds to Serge svetnoy, production gaffer, who says he was close to Baldwin when he shot, causing him physical and emotional damage upon seeing what happened. For now, Hutchins’ family has not filed a lawsuit. Hutchins’ husband confirmed that the family is currently dedicated to mourning the death of the photographer, but that there are specialists who are conducting their own investigation. After interviewing several witnesses and taking into account everything that happened, the family will decide whether or not to proceed with a civil lawsuit.

It must be remembered that these lawsuits, or possible lawsuits, are civil. The actor has not been found suspicious enough to initiate a legal procedure that leads him to a trial for what happened. Although it is unlikely to happen at this point, it could still happen. If so, a police investigation could lead to Alec baldwin to face a trial and even jail. As has been said many times before, the whole thing is a tragedy by all accounts.

