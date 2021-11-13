Alec Baldwin receives lawsuit for mishap in the filming of “Rust” Instagram

It has recently been announced that the famous actor Alec Baldwin has received the first lawsuit for the incident that occurred on the set of “Rust”, as it seems that the film’s chief lighting officer, Serge Svetnoy, assures that he saw first-hand that several weapons were left unattended, on the ground and without supervision.

That’s right, almost a month after the unfortunate loss of Halyna Hutchins, the investigations are still open in search of the culprit.

As you may recall, on October 21, the director of photography for the film “Rust” lost her life after Alec Baldwin fired a blank gun during a scene rehearsal.

Undoubtedly, the sad fact has moved the entire film industry and has left open the great unknown about the origin of live ammunition on the recording set.

This is how, a few days after the unfortunate event, Alec Baldwin received the first lawsuit from the head of lighting for “Rust”, Serge Svetnoy, who assures that what happened “was caused by negligent acts and omissions” by Baldwin and other team members.

The lawsuit against the American actor also named Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s main gunsmith and who has been under investigation for being responsible for the blank weapons.

Notably, Serge Svetnoy has suffered from emotional distress after seeing the cinematographer lose her life in his arms after being shot.

For his part, Alec Baldwin is not only part of the film as the main actor, he also occupies the position of producer, a detail that can worsen his legal situation.

There was no reason to put a real bullet in that Colt .45 revolver or for it to be anywhere on the set of ‘Rust’, and the presence of a bullet in a revolver posed a lethal threat to everyone around, “the lawsuit states. issued by Svetnoy.

On the other hand, the head of lighting assured that both Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and Dave Halls, did not comply with the protocol of the film industry on the handling of weapons.

They allowed a revolver loaded with live ammunition to target living people, ”he added.

According to the known version, it was Dave Halls who handed the gun to Baldwin in his hands and assured that it was “cold”, which means that it was empty and safe to handle while the team was traveling near the camera, where it was. rehearsing the scene of a shot.