A New Mexico judge approved this Thursday a search warrant from the authorities of this state to seize actor Alec Baldwin’s phone to learn more about what happened before and after the accident in which Halyna Hutchins was shot dead during filming.

According to the petition, the investigators want to access their messages, emails, calls, internet history and activity on social networks to have more details about the shooting and the conditions of the workers.

Baldwin, in addition to starring in the film “Rust,” was one of its producers.

The request, to which the US media has had access, explains that the actor’s phone number was already requested on another occasion but his lawyers required a search warrant.

Likewise, in the documentation provided to the Justice, until now unknown data are revealed, such as that Baldwin ordered the production gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, for a larger pistol. and he opted, along with her, for a revolver of the “.45 Colt” type.

Baldwin, Gutierrez Reed and Assistant Director David Halls are three people of particular interest in the investigation as they were the last to touch the gun before the fatal accident on October 21.

At the beginning of December, Baldwin gave a prime-time interview in which he claimed he was not aware that he had shot Hutchins until several minutes passed after the incident.

“I thought to myself, ‘Did he faint?’ The notion that there was a real bullet in that gun didn’t occur to me until probably 45 minutes or an hour had passed, “he explained.

“Someone put live ammunition in that gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be in the building,” he said.

And he settled the question by saying: “I can’t say who it was but it wasn’t me.”

Santa Fe town sheriff Adan Mendoza said in November that he had found about 500 rounds of ammunition in the study, including a mixture of “blank cartridges, fake bullets and real bullets.”

Meanwhile, the film’s script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell, and lighting chief Serge Svetnoy, have filed lawsuits against Baldwin and other members of the production for putting the safety of employees at risk.

Statements from crew members working on the filming of “Rust” describe a precarious work environment in which protests piled up and half a dozen employees resigned on the same day of the accident.

Although a few days ago, a group of 25 professionals who worked on the same shoot defended the working conditions and security measures in a letter published by Baldwin himself on his Instagram profile.

