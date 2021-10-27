Alec Baldwin was never the same again after the incident on the set of Rust and now announces his temporary retirement from acting. Through People magazine it is reported that the 63-year-old actor has made the decision not to act, at least for a while, seeking to find peace in this complicated moment whose beginning brought the unexpected death of Halyna hutchins and the hospitalization of Joel Souza. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

On October 21, various media reported the incident that occurred on the set of Rust in New Mexico, western film by Souza and with a photograph of Hutchins. Alec baldwin fired a live, loaded gun during a rehearsal scene, cutting through Halyna, who shortly after was pronounced dead at the University Hospital of New Mexico, while Souza he is recovering at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. Of course Baldwin He was absolutely shocked by the situation, so he has decided to make some important decisions.

According to the People magazine report, Alec baldwin he was “hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours”; the outlet maintains that although “everyone knows this was an accident, he is absolutely devastated.” The source who shared these details with People also revealed the following: “He’s looking to take time for himself and refocus. This was pretty devastating. This is how you handle tough times. Whenever something bad happens, in the short term, it gets out of the public eye. ” With these words we can take for granted that we will not see Alec in Hollywood projects for a while, he’s looking to regain his peace of mind. The source shares some final statements:

[Baldwin] He’s someone who really cares a lot, so he can be very hard on himself. That is generally true in situations that are nowhere near as serious as this. But in this situation it is a completely different level due to the loss of life involved. It will take time to figure this out. You need to take time for yourself, be with your family.

Outlets like Pennlive predict a voracious legal standoff that will trigger extensive trials and severe criminal charges. Alec baldwin, being the one who accidentally fired the gun, you will receive citations, but also the assistant director Dave Halls and one of the props managers, Hannah gutierrez. It is clear that someone has failed in their work at the time of preserving the safety of the entire team on the set, not complying with certain protocols and allowing the use of a real and loaded weapon during rehearsals. The consequences are ahead and Hollywood has been horrified.

Although the investigations are still in a preliminary phase and the charges have not been issued, Rust Movie Productions, the company in charge of the film, released a statement about the case for the Los Angeles Times: “Although we were not informed of any official complaint regarding the safety of weapons or accessories on set, we will conduct an internal review of our procedures while production is closed. “

While in social networks they think that Alec baldwin He is innocent, as he had no idea that the gun was real and that it contained deadly bullets, others think that the full weight of the law should fall on him as with the negligent props and security officers. The situation may not be resolved for months, so we will have to wait a little longer to see progress in the investigations, as well as punishment for those who deserve it.

