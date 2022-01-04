Alec Baldwin is having a hard time. In October 2021, during the filming of the movie Rust, there was an accident with a pistol that wounded the director Joel Souza and ended the life of the photographer Halyna hutchins. Since then, the actor has been in the spotlight of the media for his participation in the whole affair, as he fired the gun and was also a producer on the project that, we now know, had many problems behind the scenes. Authorities are conducting an investigation and executives, including Baldwin, are taking lawsuit after lawsuit from the film’s workers. Against this background, the interpreter decided to publish a video for the New Year.

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about Baldwin, especially after he gave an interview where he claimed that he did not pull the trigger and that the pistol went off by itself. His figure, as well as that of the assistant director and that of the responsible gunsmith are being analyzed by the public and experts. A whole movement was even started in Hollywood to prevent another such accident. Although at the beginning it was not thought of blaming Baldwin for what was perceived as a terrible event of which he was also a victim, as a producer things change and now he is seen as responsible for what happened.

The film is unlikely to return to filming and the various lawsuits will likely be settled with out-of-court settlements. However, the most relevant thing now is whether or not the actor will go to trial for what happened. The relevant authorities have not yet spoken about it, but if they decide to press charges against Baldwin, the process would be incredibly public.

For his part, Baldwin has tried to get on with his life to the best of his ability. On several occasions he has mentioned that he stays in contact with the photographer’s family in case they need something, and is available in case they need it for the investigation. However, the photographers do not leave him alone every time he leaves the house and it seems that he also decided to retire from acting permanently.

The arrival of the New Year is often seen as the perfect opportunity to make plans, resolutions and commitments to be a better person, but also to wish a better year in every way, and it is under this premise that Baldwin published on his official Instagram account a video of almost 13 minutes (via Los Angeles Times) where he opened up to his followers and explained that he, like the rest of the world, also wants to know the truth about the incident:

This has been, without a doubt, the worst situation I have ever been involved in, and I am very hopeful that the people in charge of investigating all of this will get to the truth as soon as possible. Nobody wants the truth more than me. I have come across more people who have been kind, thoughtful, and generous-minded than malicious people about the death of Halyna Hutchins. I’m not afraid to say that, and to put it with some euphemisms, someone died in a very tragic way. And I have received so much, really, a lot of good will from the people. It is simply amazing.

Alec baldwin He recognizes that he also receives a lot of bad things. This is inevitable, because various media and social networks ask that he go to jail for the death of Hutchins, which could have been avoided if the production had followed the necessary protocols. In his video, the actor explains that he hopes to have a calmer year, where we can all let go of those things that harm and destroy us:

My goal for the new year is peace, knowledge, awareness, deepening my relationships with the people I love, bringing them closer to me and improving relationships with the people that matter to me, but who maybe I don’t see as much.

Hilaria baldwin, the actor’s wife, also published New Year messages on his social networks where he asked the public to be less aggressive, and more kind and empathetic with the situation they are living at the moment.

