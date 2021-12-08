Alec Baldwin shuts down social media accounts after scandal

Everything seems to indicate that the famous actor from Hollywood, Alec Baldwin, has decided to close his networks after the scandal inside the movie set, because unfortunately it is something that has hurt him too much.

The actor, who had more than a million followers on the famous social network Twitter, He disappeared of the social network on Monday, December 7.

After the fateful incident that took the life of the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, during the production of the film “Rust” last October, Alec Baldwin spoke for the first time about what happened a few days ago, however, It was until now that the actor decided to close his Twitter accounts.

Although the reason why he deleted his account is still unknown, the other account he has on the same social network is still active and there he has about 300 thousand followers.

It should be noted that last November, the actor decided to make this account private only three weeks after the accident.

In this way, only those people who he accepts can follow him, as this way he has much more privacy in his personal life.

During the interview broadcast last Thursday, the 63-year-old actor claimed that he never pulled the trigger of the gun that fired a real bullet and assured that he would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger.

In addition, he explained that afterwards the accident had been devastated, although he said that he did not feel guilty for the loss of the director of photography.

In the interview with ABC, a dejected Baldwin maintained that he had no idea what happened, as he pointed out that someone put a real bullet in a pistol, a bullet that should not even be in the compound.

Winner of three Emmy Awards, the actor remarked that the tragedy was the worst thing that happened in his life.

I think what I could have done, “he said.

On the other hand, two members of the “Rust” team filed civil lawsuits for the tragedy against Baldwin and other people involved in the filming, such as Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, in charge of controlling the weapons on the set.

In addition, Gutierrez-Reed, 24, also pointed out that he had no idea what happened, however, he still acknowledged that before the tragedy he did not check too much the weapon that came into Baldwin’s hands, according to a affidavit released this week by police.