Alec Baldwin takes the life of a director when shooting a movie | .

The act Alec baldwin has become news recently, given that while filming a new movie for the Netflix platform, when he took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

However, she was not the only one affected, the director Joel Souza is also fighting for his life, it is said that he is in a critical situation.

The actor who by the way is the uncle of singer Justin Bieber’s wife, model Hailey Bieber, was shooting a scene for the movie “Rust“of the aforementioned platform.

In the scene it was one where they would have to use some firearms that obviously would have to be props, however it seems that the one the actor was using was not and he did not realize until the moment of activating the mechanism and wounding two people.

Director Halyna Hutchins was 42 years old and had participated in some films such as:

Darlin The mad hatter Archenemy Blindfire Snowbound

Although he was immediately transferred to the hospital in a helicopter, he did not survive as Joel Souza, who is also 42 years old, remains in critical condition at the Christus St. Vincent hospital, this information was provided by the authorities in charge of the case.

So far it is not known what will proceed with Alec Baldwin and the production of NetflixA prompt response is expected from the authorities, as for the 63-year-old actor born in Amityville, New York, the United States has not issued statements in this regard.

Joel Souza who directed the production with Baldwin has also worked on other projects such as:

While the city sleeps Christmas Exchange Ghost Squad Hanna Veracruz’s gold

People say that Alec baldwin he has not been able to issue any statement, they affirm that they have seen him outside the police station that is in charge of the case crying for having committed wrongful death, that is, without intention to do any harm, it is also called reckless.

This is not the first time that a similar situation occurs precisely on March 13, 1993, with Brandon Lee who was the son of the famous actor Bruce Lee.

Only this time it was the protagonist of the movie “The Raven” or “The Crow” in English, who lost his life, the film was released in 1994 and it was a phenomenon due to what happened in it for said scene in where the 28-year-old actor.