Another unfortunate event happened on the set of Rust, the movie I was working on. Alec baldwin. A worker on the film was bitten by a poisonous spider, and now doctors are doing what they can to save his arm. After the death of Halyna Hutchins by an accidental shooting by Alec Baldwin, the film was stopped, so the set had to be dismantled in Bonanza Creek, New Mexico. Jason miller, one of the workers who began to take apart the film set, was bitten by a brown hermit spider or also known as a fiddler spider.

© GettyImagesThe actor fired a weapon that is not supposed to be loaded and inadvertently wounded Halyna Hutchins

According to TMZ, Jason was sent to the hospital where he is being treated by doctors, but throughout his stay he has experienced a blood infection (necrosis) and sepsis in his arm. The lighting technician’s mother said that in order to save her son’s life, his left arm may have to be amputated. Doctors told him that after surgery, Jason will need a skin graft to cover the wound and heal the stump. And in case the doctors can save his arm, Jason will have a slow recovery.

© GettyImages Jason Miller was working on the set of Rust when he was attacked by a poisonous spider

While Jason is being cared for by the medical team, his mother is consulting with a team of attorneys to enforce her son’s employment rights and obtain compensation.

This event occurs three weeks after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot Halyna Hutchins, director of photography, in addition to injuring the film’s director, Joel Souza. Souza told the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office how the events happened, that fateful October 21. Alec Baldwin was drawing a revolver and pointing it at a camera during on-set rehearsal when the gun went off and hit the cinematographer in the chest.

In the document, released by the Sheriff’s office, the following reads: “Joel stated that they had Alec sitting on a bench in the scenery of a church building, and that he was practicing a cross-drawing. Joel said he was looking over (Hutchins) shoulder, when he heard something that sounded like a whip and then a loud pop. “

