Aleida Núñez is a source of pride for women, by creating "yes to love"

Famous as actress, businesswoman, model and singer, the flirtatious Aleida Núñez created a social movement with which I support women who have not had a good time, due to the abuse of their partners or people close to them.

Without a doubt, this famous celebrity who continually shares interesting entertainment content with us, recently published a photo proud of having created such an important social awareness movement.

Surely millions of people immediately felt identified and grateful to Aleida Nunez, by knowing that there are important celebrities who care about them and that they see why they are well.

Four days ago he shared this Photo posing with a black shirt, with an interesting pattern on it we see an image, which would probably shake the heart of more than one.

The design is the word “Yes” with a heart outlined in red, below the word “No”, with a closed fist and an outstretched palm, the same movement that Núñez is making in his photograph, surely as if making a reference to stopping against the cruelty.

Three years ago I started a social conscience movement against female violence, Yes to love No to violence, from the bottom of my heart I will continue to collaborate to achieve it … Soon I will lead a free conference by experts in the field for women who They need it, “said Aleida Núñez.

The actions that the beautiful businesswoman has been taking have surely already helped thousands of women, without a doubt it could be said that this type of movement is a source of pride for those involved.

Although in this publication Aleida Nunez She does not appear showing her skin and neither does her well-known boom boom, it is important for her to share this type of information.

For those who have had the opportunity to collaborate with the actress and in their case be helped by her, it is a pride to know that almost twenty thousand people have been reacting to said publication, the more people know the singer’s movement, the number of women helped it may be greater.

Núñez is not the first celebrity to make a move of this type, thanks to the fact that she and other important celebrity stars have the means, they sometimes dedicate part of their time to helping others.

That is why it is essential to give greater diffusion to this type of announcements and social movements, in order to help more people.