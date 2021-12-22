Aleida Núñez covers her charms only with her long hair | Instagram

Posing in front of a beautiful sunset the flirtatious actress and singer Aleida Núñez showed off her silhouette while tanning her a bit, including her superior charms, for her photos she covered them a bit with her long hair.

For the pretty businesswoman Aleida Nunez Being an important and flirtatious celebrity figure has been something simple for her, since she is extremely beautiful and above all talented, it could be said that she is the perfect combination for any celebrity in addition to intelligence.

The photos in which the actress appears wearing only the bottom piece of her swimsuit, she shared them herself on her official Instagram account at the beginning of the year, on February 28.

It may interest you: Ángela Aguilar and the degree of studies of the famous singer

Me and my love for sunsets, “said Aleida.

In the publication we see her show off her pretty figure with a black swimsuit, which as just mentioned we only see the bottom part, it also has a necklace that reflects the sunset light, just the widest part is in the middle of its enormous charms.

Aleida Núñez spoils her followers continuously | Instagram aleidanunez

Aleida Núñez is kneeling, wearing her beautiful black hair, which by the way is quite long, part of her hair is wearing it in the front part, just covering part of her torso.

In total, there are two images that this Mexican beauty shared, enjoying a stay at the Samora Luxury Resort hotel located in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Mexico.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO ENJOY THE BEAUTY OF ALEIDA.

Apparently the only difference between the first and second photos is the face of Aleida NunezAs in the first, her eyes and lips are closed, in the second her lips are slightly open as her flirtatious gaze rests on her fans, it seems that she sees them directly in the eye.

Posing on a wide bed, although it looks more like a bed in front of the pool or perhaps in front of a beautiful sea.

Like the flirtatious actress from the soap opera “Tomorrow is Forever”, some of her fans love sunsets, but they certainly love seeing her pose in these kinds of images a little more.

Beautiful my love my love you heart “,” Rich you look at my good love “, some comments from his fans.

Several of the words that they dedicate to the Mexican actress are cause for embarrassment, as there are those who decided to be a little more daring, comments that out of respect they prefer not to show them.