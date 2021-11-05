Aleida Núñez reveals her “Bum Bum” in front of the mirror for Instagram | Instagram

Aleida Núñez did it again! Recording herself and just like the golden girl, the beautiful Mexican actress revealed her “boom boom” in front of the mirror and delighted her followers on social networks to the maximum.

The beautiful actress of The Most Beautiful Ugly She knows that it is always a good time to delight her followers and that is how she captured her beautiful anatomy in front of the mirror, who would surely tell her that she is the most beautiful in any kingdom.

With a quite romantic atmosphere, in dim light, Aleida Nunez He recorded himself from head to toe, climbing slowly so that his cell phone camera captured every angle of his stunning anatomy.

A former member of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy chose for the occasion an attractive shiny body in gold, which was lost among its charms and seemed to not exist at the bottom, which when placed in profile completely revealed its great “boom boom “.

The beautiful Aleida Núñez complemented this attractive garment with slippers that made her complete match and perfectly mark her well shaped legs, it should be noted that this woman is more than disciplined with her training.

The body of the ex Juan Ferrara marked her curves to perfection and made her shine to the fullest even in the dim light. This beautiful woman complemented her outfit with her loose hair and she finally seems to be ready for a more than special night.

Aleida Núñez reveals her “Bum Bum” in front of the mirror for Instagram. Photo: Instagram.

The singer also shared this short video on her official Instagram account on April 16, 2020 and has obtained more than 300 thousand views and a large number of compliments from her followers in the comment box.

The beauty Aleida Nunez She has become an influencer on social networks, sharing with her followers her projects, images of her day to day and as spectacular as this one, in which she boasts her imposing anatomy.

The businesswoman is also aware that every effort has a reward and that is why she is very disciplined in her diet and exercise to always look spectacular, always as she likes to do it.

Aleida also motivates others by sharing her training at times on Instagram and also being honest that there are times when she doesn’t want to get out of bed; however, she eventually does and is more than pleased to have done it afterward.

Many assure that this famous one is only a face and a pretty figure; However, Núñez has proven to be an intelligent and strong woman who can fend for herself, has developed an artistic career as an actress in soap operas, has ventured into singing by having her own show “Amor de tres” and also has her own brand of clothing.

The followers of Aleida Núñez are delighted with her clothing brand since the actress is her own model and the truth is that everything looks spectacular for her. The artist’s line consists of leggings and jeans for women that flatter her curves, something that has greatly attracted her clients.