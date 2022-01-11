Aleida Núñez boasts her beauty in networks, with only her hands | Instagram

Really beautiful! With only her hands and all her style, the beautiful Aleida Núñez shook social networks with just a photograph and an intense look. The Mexican actress wore the purest style coming out of bathing, very natural and her followers loved it.

In the photograph in question you can see a very natural Aleida Nunez with his face completely washed, his hair wet and wavy and hiding the most essential of his anatomy only with his hands, as if he had just come out of the shower.

Apparently this photograph of Juan Ferrara’s ex in which she boasts a lot of skin dates from some yesterdays, because in the image you can see a lot of youth and joviality on her face. Although it should be noted that at 40 years of age she looks really wonderful, as many young women would like.

His followers liked the photograph so much that it was they themselves who rescued it and shared it in a fan account on social networks to admire its beauty over and over again, it should be noted that Aleida Núñez is one of the spoiled Mexican artists on social networks .

Aleida Núñez began her artistic career at a very young age and it has been thanks to her beauty and talent that she has established herself as one of the favorite faces on the small screen. Undoubtedly one of her most memorable roles as the actress and singer is the one she played in the soap opera La Fea Más Bella, which earned her the nickname “quitamaridos”.

In the aforementioned telenovela, Aleida shared credits with Angélica Vale and Jaime Camil and gave life to a young and beautiful model or aide-de-camp who with her beauty managed to take away the husband from one of Leticia Padilla Solís’ friends.

Her character in La Fea Más Bella has been just one of the many roles that this beautiful woman has developed on the Mexican screen; However, he has also brought out other talents such as driving and singing.

Aleida Nunez In 2021 he was part of the challengers of the successful reality program of the Hoy Program, Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, being a couple of the likeable Capi Albores, although they did not emerge victorious from the television program, they gave enough to talk about and the public was really delighted to admire more. of the beauty of this voluptuous artist.