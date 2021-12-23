Aleida Núñez boasts more than her beauty, in an open raincoat | Instagram

How cold? The beautiful Aleida Núñez makes many forget the low temperatures by raising everything with her stunning beauty and enormous curves. The Mexican actress showed that cold does not exist for her and opened her raincoat, which was just one more accessory.

Looking on the cover of a famous show magazine with national circulation and now on social networks, Aleida Nunez She posed in a dark trench coat that she opened to reveal more than her beauty.

The followers of the ex of Juan Ferrara were hypnotized by her beauty when they realized that the singer also showed enough of herself for them, because underneath she wore a kind of black swimsuit of the most attractive color with a net texture and that marked her prominent curves to perfection.

The outfit of the beautiful Aleida Núñez revealed her beautiful and well-worked legs, her silhouette and her beautiful face with quite natural makeup. The Televisa star is appreciated with a very abundant brown hair and posing with a very serious forehead and like a professional cameraman.

The images show that the photography dates from some yesterdays, because at present Aleida Núñez finds herself with a much more fitness figure. The star of La Fea Más Bella has shown that her discipline in her training is one of her strengths.

Day to day, Aleida Nunez He shares his hard training, which has brought like fried an appearance with more shapely legs and an abdomen of steel and envy for many. It has not been easy, but thanks to her beauty, talent and perseverance, the beautiful Aleida has managed to make a place in the world of Mexican entertainment.

Núñez began when he was still very young on the small screen, some even assured that his relationship with Juan Ferrara would be for convenience and to obtain more fame; however, her work has spoken for her.

The actress has participated in a large number of melodramas and has also developed as a guest host on programs such as Hoy and La Cantina del Tunco. In addition, he has developed his vocal talent by providing quite attractive musical presentations and is currently in the staging Amor de tres, where he shows off these gifts.

Through social networks, Aleida has also positioned herself as an influencer and one of the favorites of the public on Instagram, surely there will be Aleida Núñez for a while.