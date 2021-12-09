Aleida Núñez boasts more than her elasticity in leggings | Instagram

In fitted leggings !, the beautiful Aleida Núñez decided to show off her elasticity to her followers; However, he ended up doing more than that, as all eyes were undoubtedly on his enormous appeal.

Through a short video on your Instagram stories and feed, Aleida Nunez She shared with her followers the way she performed “the bow”, a posture that requires a lot of elasticity and, to say, patience herself.

The beautiful Mexican actress was captured when she performed this position with her hands and feet on the ground and her pelvis elevated, staying in this position for a long time is quite difficult, which shows the discipline of the Televisa star.

It may interest you: Aracely Arámbula in a square top and micro short wastes love

The beautiful ex of Juan Ferrara chose for her training to use some striking blue leggings, very fitted that showed her well shaped legs and curves to perfection and a small black top with which she showed off her steel abdomen. To be more comfortable, the beautiful Aleida Núñez trained with a ponytail and a pair of dark tennis shoes.

This beautiful woman has made it clear that exercise and discipline are the basis of health and her day to day, which is why she frequently shares images of her workouts on social networks, something that her followers really like.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTIFUL ALEIDA HERE

Aleida Núñez boasts more than her elasticity in leggings. Photo: Instagram.

The beautiful Aleida Núñez shared a video on her official Instagram account 23 hours ago and has exceeded 50 thousand reproductions on the social network, along with the publication, the beautiful artist took the opportunity to share a motivational message to her followers and invite them not to give up .

In practice, without losing patience … #mentesana #calidaddevida, shared the beautiful Aleida.

Núñez’s followers immediately began to applaud his discipline and achievements in the comment box of the famous social network, of course, throwing some compliments along the way because his beauty could not go unnoticed.

Aleida Nunez He is one of the most recognized faces on Mexican television. This beautiful woman started her acting career quite young and gradually made her way to other talents such as driving, singing, and more.

Núñez is currently on tour with the staging Amor de tres, in which he shares credits with the talented and handsome Latin Lover and which apparently has been a success as it was announced for the month of November and still continues to give performances .