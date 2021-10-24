Aleida Núñez boasts shapely legs with a micro dress | Instagram

The famous Mexican actress Aleida Nunez has left his fans speechless, thanks to his most recent post on his official Instagram account, because he is wearing a flirtatious black dress buttons, revealing his shapely legs.

This design has caught the attention of more than one of Aleida Núñez’s followers, because despite the fact that she has shown us flirty outfits on more than one occasion, this one in particular makes her look even more daring than usual.

Aleida Nunez Before she took care of her outfits a little more, but as the years went by she began to show a little more of her flirtatious figure.

Today we have the opportunity to delight the pupil of fans of the coquette actress who acted in the soap opera Tomorrow is forever, while wearing bathing suits showing the results that her hard work in the gym has given.

In this particular new Instagram post, she made a perfect match to both the stage as well as her outfit, Aleida is wearing a button-front micro dress only on the top, has puffy sleeves, and appears to have some flare despite that she’s sitting.

She is also wearing a pair of pink pointed sneakers, these types of shoes fascinate her because we have seen her wearing various designs on continuous occasions.

In both photos she is sitting on a wooden bench in a beautiful green garden, in the first photo we see her sitting cross-legged, being in this position you cannot notice great details of her outfit, but we do notice her beautiful curves.

May your life outside be guided by your inner power, “said Aleida.

In the second image, she decided to go a little further to surprise her followers, who as of today amount to 3.4 million followers on Aleida Nuñez’s official Instagram: “aleidanunez”.

Her legs became the protagonists because she decided to put them on the bench and show them off in a better way, delighting and surprising everyone who sees her.

Maybe you did not know, but Aleida’s height is 1.65 meters, although many would think that she has an average height thanks to the type of heels she wears she can easily grow 10 centimeters, in addition to making her legs look prettier than what they already are.