Aleida Núñez brings out her “bum bum” in the Yanet García style | Instagram

Aleida Núñez once again stole sighs in his wake, this time, taking out her famous “bum bum” in the purest style of the beautiful former weather girl Yanet Garcia. The beautiful Mexican actress decided to share her beauty to the fullest from Puerto Escondido and for this she took her imposing anatomy from inside the pool of a beautiful hotel in this paradisiacal beach destination.

The beauty Aleida Nunez made it clear that not only Yanet García has the “touch” to show off the “boom boom” to the fullest and the former member of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy did it with total naturalness and great beauty.

The actress of The Most Beautiful Ugly She chose for the occasion a beautiful two-piece swimsuit in wine color that in her voluptuous anatomy looked truly spectacular and made her look like the feminine ideal, with an hourglass figure.

Juan Ferrara’s ex surprised with the cute outfit with many ribbons on the top and a lower part committed to the difficult task of controlling her prominent curves.

The beautiful Aleida Núñez as if that were not enough, posed with her hair collected to show off her figure to the fullest and posing on her back in a way that her most famous curves wore on the edge of the beautiful pool.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTY OF ALEIDA HERE

The beauty of the famous woman stood out to the maximum with this photograph in which the photographer captured the best of Aleida and at the same time the beauty of nature, the pool and the vegetation that served as accomplices of this beautiful woman.

The image was captured at the Samora Luxury Resort and was shared on the official Instagram account of the also singer on December 6, 2020. The publication had more than 170 thousand reactions and 2 thousand comments flattering the beauty of the beautiful telenovela actress . Knowing herself to be beautiful, Aleida Núñez decided not to write anything in the description of the photograph, since the image speaks more than a thousand words and she only shared the hashtag that placed us in the beautiful place where she was.

The Mexican artist has made it clear that she is a hardworking and very versatile woman, in addition to being an actress and singer, she has ventured into the world of social networks and business.

Aleida is currently promoting her musical show Amor de tres, in which she is presented in the style of Ninel Conde with striking and attractive costumes and a lot of rhythm. On the other hand, it does not stop promoting its products, which are intended to dress female beauty, jeans and leggings are its forte.

Social networks have become key for this beautiful woman, because in addition to promoting her products and shows, she shares images of her day, diverse content and her ongoing projects, where she receives the unconditional support of her fans.

Definitely, Aleida Nunez She has become one of the most recognized faces on Mexican television and social media and we will surely see her for a long time to come through both media.