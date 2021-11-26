Aleida Núñez brought her beauty to the sun, sand and sea, Galilee style | Instagram

Sun, sand and sea! The beautiful Aleida Núñez brought out her beauty in all its splendor to show it off on the beach, but it seems that she was inspired by the beautiful host of the Hoy Program, Galilea Montijo.

The photograph in evidence of what has been said is found on the social networks of fans of the beautiful Mexican actress to enjoy over and over again her enormous beauty against the rays of the Sun and the warm sand.

Aleida Nunez can be seen in the image much younger; However, it is important to note that her beauty is still very great and she currently looks like a 20-year-old girl in her early 40s, showing that age is just a number.

Due to the pose and the curly and relaxed hair of the beautiful ex of Juan Ferrara, many were reminded of the beautiful Galilea Montijo in some photo shoots that he also did when he was very young and from the beach, it should be noted that he also had some in more places private and that stole millions of sighs.

Although she is still seen in social networks in very small swimsuits, the truth is that the beautiful driver of Hoy does not do it as often and with the freedom that she did a few yesterdays ago, very much in the style that Aleida can be seen in this image.

For photography, the young woman Aleida Nunez She chose a fairly small knitted swimsuit in yellow that highlighted her beautiful skin and curvy figure to the maximum for the mischievous camera that did not want to miss anything of the also singer.

The former participant of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy posed like a professional with her relaxed hair and quite natural makeup, using subtle accessories and making herself an accomplice of nature and the blue of the sea to highlight her enormous beauty.

Although she looks really beautiful, the truth is that Aleida currently has a more toned and worked anatomy, which is why she looks really spectacular in each and every one of her outfits and even more so when she is not wearing them.

This beautiful woman has become one of the darlings of social networks and shows every day that she has come to the entertainment industry and the small screen to stay and steal hearts and wholesale sighs.