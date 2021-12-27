Aleida Núñez in photos shows off the best of her huge boom boom | Instagram

With exquisite taste in dressing, the flirtatious actress and singer Aleida Núñez wore her silhouette again as well as her tremendous boom boom, which has captivated thousands of Internet users thanks to its publications.

If you are an admirer of this beauty, you will know that she constantly tends to share content related to her silhouette, showing off her curves just as the flirtatious actress did in this publication.

Surely you will wonder why this specific part of his figure is called “boom boom”, this is due to Brazil, this is how this part of the body is called, every year an event called “Miss Bum bum” where the girl with the best is selected.

It may interest you: Livia Brito shares a vacation from the beach in Xcaret

On November 3, he shared a post on Instagram where we see the beautiful girl Aleida Nunez Show off your silhouette with a pair of jeans and animal print bodysuit, this particular piece reveals your back almost completely, since in this part only a thin strip passes through it.

Aleida Núñez shows off her charms to her fans with her enormous charms | Instagram aleidanunez

Life is to flow, letting go of what is not for you, “said Aleida.

The place where he was was a cabin apparently, around we found some trees, pines and certain plants that adorn the entrance of the cabin with some steps.

In the first photo we see her posing in profile, wearing both her upper and back charms, to lift her parts a little more, Núñez was wearing high, closed and pointed sneakers.

Something that even more captivated his more than 77 thousand fans who have liked his publication, is the slight inclined pose he was doing while taking the photo.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE ALL THEIR PHOTOS.

In the second photo, he is posing from the front, with his legs slightly open or that causes his hips to look a little more prominent, which surely his followers are fascinated to see, the more he shows off for them the better.

Already in the third image Aleida Nunez He shows off his tremendous boom boom again, only now he does it completely from behind, it would not be a surprise that among the hundreds of comments he has in his publication of November 5, this is the best of all.