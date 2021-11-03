Aleida Núñez puts charms up when doing yoga, on video | Instagram

Conquering his followers, the actress and Mexican businesswoman Aleida Núñez shared a video With which she earned several sighs in her honor, this beauty was doing yoga in a swimsuit, while lifting her bum bum surely the pupil of her fans immediately dilated.

This television beauty constantly shares content on her social networks, especially on Instagram, where she has become extremely popular.

This particular video has become one of the favorites he has shared thus far, even though it is not current, those who watch it again will immediately start sighing as they did at the time.

As you know Aleida Nunez She is quite adept at exercising, it is something she has been doing since she was 16 years old, it fascinates her and from what can be seen in her photos and also her videos she has given very good results, not for nothing has an excellent boom boom.

However, she not only exercises in the gym to maintain her beautiful figure, for a long time she has also been sharing content that refers to other cares of her body, one of them is Yoga.

The flirtatious actress, singer, model and businesswoman born in Jalisco as well as the host Galilea Montijo, shared this flirty video wearing only a swimsuit.

The style she is wearing is quite similar to the bodys that Noelia promotes on her Instagram and which are part of her own brand called Noelicious, the design is narrow at the bottom, as it goes down it gets smaller.

This style is surely a new trend, but it immediately reminded us of the beautiful Puerto Rican, in the video Aleida Nunez She is lying on the grass, it seems that she is enjoying a beautiful vacation.

Although the video lasts only a few seconds, repeating it over and over would be an easy as well as satisfactory tare, since Núñez almost at the end of it carefully lifts his legs exposing his hips and therefore his beautiful boom boom.

Yoga, beach, healthy mind, inner peace, the secret of serenity is to cooperate unconditionally with the inevitable, “said Aleida Núñez.

This video was published on Instagram on August 8, it has more than 280 thousand views and about 430 comments from his followers and some Internet users who were delighted to see it.