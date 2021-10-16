Aleida Núñez dresses as a flirtatious and beautiful catrina on video | Instagram

The actress and singer Aleida Núñez shared a flirty video where she is honoring one of the traditional festivals in Mexico that is celebrated on November 2, as a beautiful catrina relive the day of the dead in advance.

Aleida Nunez She tends to celebrate each holiday in her beautiful country and the next month she could not miss, she will surely be preparing something new for her fans, maybe a photoshoot or probably a music video, with her you never know!

Recently, the flirtatious model shared a photo and a video through her Instagram stories where we saw her in a complete outfit, from head to toe dressed and made up like a catrina.

It was through her stories that Aleida Núñez showed us a flirtatious representation of this famous character that was born from Mexican popular culture and that today has been adopted throughout the country, there are different versions of it, each one adapts it to how better suit you.

In the case of Aleida, she showed us an elegant and flirtatious catrina, with a tight black dress with which she shows her charms, this one has flowers stamped in red.

Probably in a few more weeks we will see part of a beautiful photo shoot to commemorate this special date, where we fondly remember all those who are no longer with us on the earthly plane.

As for her makeup, she maintains the faithful white base all over her face, although not completely, the decorations she has were made with shiny stones, and she wears a beautiful headdress with black and red flowers and some spikes.

WHAT IS A CATRINA?

This is originally called La Calavera Garbancera, named after Diego Rivera, a renowned Mexican muralist, and was created by José Guadalupe Posada.

The image of the catrina dates from the government of Benito Juárez and Lerdo de Tejada, where the general situation of the country was criticized through some texts.

Of course, over the years this figure ended up becoming the beautiful representation of Mexican culture, it became a character that projects the cultural, spiritual and formal wealth of the country.

Every November 2, thousands of catrinas appear throughout the country and making up like one is something that has been taken as a custom.