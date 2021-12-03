Aleida Núñez boasts beautiful charms with a lace bodysuit | Instagram

Conquering her fans again has become simple for the beauty actress Aleida Núñez, since it is something that she does in a natural way, as in a video where she wore her enormous charms with a lace bodysuit.

The video of the famous actress from Lagos de Morelos Aleida NunezIt only lasted four seconds, it was enough for her followers to be hypnotized when they saw her.

This publication was made a day ago, already having almost 70 thousand reproductions in total, in addition to 386 comments, on the cover or first image that is seen in the video before it begins to play, it is only possible to appreciate Aleida’s face and a small part of its charms.

The interesting thing is that once it begins to reproduce as soon as you can admire its huge charms, which look perfect thanks to the garment you are wearing.

This is a black bodysuit with fine embroidered lace at the top of the design, right in the middle of its exquisite parts, you can notice an opening with crossed straps that gives it an even more flirtatious touch, it also has thin straps.

Although in this video you can not see, Aleida Nunez She accompanied her flirty press with a pair of high boots that end in a point and that seem to be made of suede.

In the images you can see a quite striking place to be seen, with a wall painted in an intense blue color, as well as some objects, in another publication that he made appears a stage with an impressive throne.

Soon I will be the host of La cantina del Tunco, Comedia District, do not miss it, “said Aleida Núñez.

The flirtatious actress was promoting an upcoming participation in a famous television show, just like any other celebrity would, she spends time promoting her projects through her social networks.

The cast of the program where Aleida will become a host shortly, is divided into Miguel Vallejo known as Gamborimbo and Gustavo Munguia.

You look beautiful so beautiful “,” Beautiful and elegant woman “,” So beautiful my mommy “, some fans commented.

At the moment Núñez has not shared more details about his participation in the program, surely he could participate in an episode or even be part of the cast from now on.