Aleida Núñez shows off her trip from Burj Khalifa in Dubai | Instagram

There is no doubt that the flirty and successful Mexican actress Aleida Núñez is determined to close this 2021 with a flourish, enjoying her current stay in Dubai as he has been showing us recently.

Are holidays from Aleida Nunez They are surely to return to Mexico totally relaxed and full of energy to start 2022 with new and impressive projects, it would not be a surprise if we see her in a Mexican soap opera again.

This new and perhaps last trip of the year has been impressive since he began to show us a bit of the course of it, starting with the plane, as soon as he arrived he also shared some photos, but now that he boasts from the highest tower in the city with more than 800 meters was the best of all.

In a publication that the beautiful actress, singer and businesswoman made seven hours ago, we see her enjoy a little of the places that she will be visiting shortly, at the moment there are a few that we have seen such as the hotel and the Burj Khalifa tower.

Aleida Núñez posed very flirtatiously near the Burj Khalifa tower | Instagram aleidanunez

Wearing a one-piece garment, it is a complete jumpsuit, but very loose and apparently a pashmina, the beautiful Aleida Núñez delighted all her fans with these images, especially because in addition to her beauty she showed us a bit of the beautiful landscape that surrounded her.

Both photos and videos are those that appear in his most recent publication, which already has almost 10,000 reproductions, and comments from his fans who wish him an excellent trip and hope that in the new year he will have the best time.

Throughout her content on Instagram, we have seen her enjoy certain trips to the beautiful beaches of Mexico, perhaps this time she wanted something different to enjoy.

Maybe the only bad thing their fans could see is that Aleida Nunez You may not share content wearing bathing suits for the next few days.

During this year the actress participated in La Mexicana y el Güero, starring Itatí Cantoral and Juan Soler, she also had the opportunity to participate in the reality show of the Hoy program entitled “Estrellas Bailan en Hoy”.

In addition to these projects, we have also seen her very active in social networks, especially promoting her lines of both leggings and jeans, being she sometimes if not most of the time the main model.