Aleida Núñez bathes her charms under Señor Sol, JLo style

In the style of Jennifer Lopez, Hollywood style! That was how the beautiful Aleida Núñez showed off her charms from a spectacular yacht in the middle of the sea and bathed by Mr. Sun. The Mexican actress showed off to the fullest tanning and had very pleasant moments .

Aleida Nunez She knows that glamor when posing is her thing and as the star she is, she leaned back JLo style from a spectacular yacht to be captured by her photographer with the sea as an accomplice.

The beauty of Juan Ferrara’s ex was shown in all its splendor in a more than flirty two-piece swimsuit in red, to increase the special of the moment, Aleida Núñez moved her hair to look spectacular.

The photograph in question was shared on the official Instagram account of the also dancer on May 23 and has exceeded 50 thousand reactions on the famous social network, his followers could not contain themselves in filling it with compliments and emojis in the comment box .

Núñez knows that an image says more than a thousand words and that is why this beautiful woman did not use a description in the publication, only some emojis referring to the sea and how much fun she was having.

Aleida Núñez bathes her beauty under Señor Sol, JLo style. Photo: Instagram.

Aleida Núñez began her artistic career when she was very young and now, at 40 years of age, she is a consolidated actress and a recognized face on Mexican television. This beautiful woman, although she has not had a leading role, has managed to leave a mark in the hearts of Mexicans.

But Aleida has not limited herself to acting, she has developed her talents as a singer, businesswoman and influencer. The Mexican is in publicity for her musical show full of rhythm, beauty and flavor and the staging Amor de tres, which will be presented on Saturdays this November.

Aleida Nunez She surprised the media and her followers by inviting everyone to see the play in a truly spectacular outfit, as she highlighted her curves in such a way that all eyes were on her. The actress made use of the absence of interiors under her low-cut blouse and showed off her prominent curves in fitted leggings.

The famous woman is an influencer, as she has a large number of followers on her social networks who are aware of her new projects and photographs, as well as her clothing line for women, which focuses on leggings and jeans.