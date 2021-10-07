Aleida Núñez flirtatious, wears her “bum bum” like Ninel Conde | Instagram

With her shapely legs that for many Aleida Núñez fans are a dream come true, she wore this flirty outfit, revealing her “boom boom” very much in the style of Ninel Conde.

The beauty actress and star of Mexican soap operas has stood out for always showing off his later charms, so much so that he has seriously thought about ensuring it.

The same happens with “La Bombón” Ninel Conde, only that there is a great difference between one beautiful actress and another, as for Ninel, her derriere is the result of some aesthetic arrangements. Aleida Nunez it’s just been hard work in the gym.

Aleida has been going to the gym for years and although Ninel Conde surely has also done it, the physical changes over the years have been a bit more drastic for the interpreter of “Tú no vales la pena.”

Proud of her physique so far, the flirtatious Mexican singer and actress has not accepted that she has gone through the scalpel, despite the fact that today it is something of the most common, several personalities have been accepting her passage through the hands of professionals.

Aleida Núñez flirtatious, wears her “bum bum” like Ninel Conde | Instagram aleidanunez

On the contrary with Aleida Nunez For years we have not seen drastic changes in his physique, on the contrary, his figure has been constant and has not varied much, you can notice his abs and muscles more developed than before, but only that.

In a photo that the beautiful actress, singer and model shared, she was wearing a two-piece outfit in brown, which was very tight, revealing her cute “Bum bum” something similar to that of the Brazilian model Suzy Cortez.

It is precisely this famous model who has held the title of Miss Bum Bum since 2018, it is not known if she has participated in the contest again, in the event that Aleida decided to participate she would surely end up winning.

There were three photographs that this beauty shared, where she is posing from behind to show her outlined curves like a professional.

Something that undoubtedly helps her legs and charms shine even more are her beige closed-toe slippers, which match her fitted outfit.

Aleida Núñez is posing with two conveniently simple pieces, both seem to be made of cotton, adjusted to her body, which although they are “basic” makes her exquisite figure seem like she has a second skin.

In the first photo he is posing on his back with one hand on his waist, perfectly wearing that boom boom that surely more than one of his fans imagined him without wearing anything, as they probably usually do.

For the second image we see the actress and also a businesswoman posing in profile, now she not only boasts her later charms but also her superior ones.

In the last photograph she is already facing the front and despite the fact that her abdomen is the first thing to be seen, her curves are still the protagonists of this image.