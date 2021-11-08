Aleida Núñez surprises with a photo underwater with a swimsuit | Instagram

Once again Aleida Núñez recognized actress of Mexican soap operas and businesswoman, has once again conquered the hearts of her fans and caused it to accelerate immediately, because she was shown in a photo wearing a swimsuit, in the pool.

The swimsuit of Aleida Nunez It was one-piece, only on a few occasions have we seen her wear this type of complete garment, she usually shows off her abs wearing two-piece swimsuits.

However, even though she was wearing this cute garment, her silhouette was perfectly appreciated, especially since she was completely wet in the pool.

It was on March 13 when this Mexican beauty shared this image on her official Instagram account, where, like this one, we find a large percentage of photos and videos that delight everyone who contemplates them from the first second.

In the photograph, in the part of the description, Aleida wrote a nice reflection, which when more than one of them read it, they will have reconsidered and thought twice about these important points mentioned by the actress and businesswoman.

Water … Purification, renewal, liberation, listen to the voice of your soul “, said Aleida Núñez.

The design Aleida is using is wide straps that cross her neck, the color of her Swimwear It is yellow, but thanks to this beauty being completely wet the tone darkened a bit more.

Aleida Nunez She has become an influencer on social networks, especially on Instagram, she currently has 3.4 million followers, a figure that is increasing little by little, in this publication from a couple of months ago she already has more than 65 thousand red hearts.

As for the daring comments, it already exceeds 500, although we found quite a few emojis, there are those who took the courage to write slightly risque words and others simply declare their love.

Probably some of her fans now have a chance with this beautiful actress from the telenovela Tomorrow is forever, because for a few months she separated from her husband Pablo Glogovsky, father of her son.

Today Núñez is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in some cabins of which he has not shared the name of the place, however they look beautiful.