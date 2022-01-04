Aleida Núñez forgets her dress and poses Galilea Montijo style | Instagram

The beautiful Aleida Núñez left her most fervent followers more than surprised with a photographic session with which she reminded many of nothing more and nothing less than the host of the Hoy Program, Galilea Montijo.

The Mexican actress dazzled social networks posing on a sofa and forgetting her dress or any other garment on the most basic. Aleida surprised with a very small set of two pieces, very colorful and patterned.

The photograph shows Aleida Nunez of the most flirtatious and a few years ago, because the face of the singer also shows that she is much younger.

It may interest you: Venga la Alegría celebrates 16 years and its drivers celebrate

Because of her look and personality, the former star of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy reminded many of the beautiful Galilea Montijo, as she wore very natural makeup, her curly hair and charms in the style of Hoy’s host in her calendar times.

The photograph of Aleida Núñez liked her followers so much that they took it up again to be published on an Instagram account of followers of the talented actress to admire her again and again.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTY OF ALEIDA NÚÑEZ HERE

Aleida Núñez forgets her dress and poses in the Galilea Montijo style. Photo: Instagram.

Aleida Núñez has made it clear that beauty and intelligence are not fought, the famous has not only let her artistic side shine, but also business. The actress surprised many by sharing that she owns her own women’s clothing brand.

Thinking of women, Núñez created a line of leggings and pants that favor the female figure, which have been a great success and what her followers like the most is that she herself is the model of these garments.

Núñez dazzles social networks by sharing her outfits, making it very clear that she looks really spectacular and if she looks like this, surely all her followers would acquire them.

Aleida Nunez He began his artistic career being quite young, however, he has not obtained a leading role in soap operas, but he has been recognized by the public, since he has been one of the current faces despite the time on the small screen.

This beautiful woman has recently appeared in entertainment programs such as the Hoy Program, La Cantina del Tunco and others, also developing as a television presenter.

Recently, Aleida was part of the headlines of shows due to the departure of singer Carlos Marín, who died last December as a result of Covid-19.