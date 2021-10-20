Aleida Núñez her charms are ready for “love of three” | Instagram

Again the flirtatious model, businesswoman, singer and actress Aleida Núñez recently shared a photo where she shows herself as flirtatious, showing off her enormous charms with an impressive dress.

In the post he just made he mentions “Love of three“Which is perhaps a project in which he is participating, this as he mentions in his description is a cabaret show.

Aleida Nunez She has taken it upon herself to pamper her fans who are delighted to see her in her posts, given that these tend to be a bit revealing, something that anyone with her figure wouldn’t hesitate to do twice.

In the first photo she shared just a little over an hour ago on her official Instagram account, we see her wearing a flirty and especially revealing golden dress with appliqués and lace that highlights her charms, because the neckline ends just below of its charms.

Aleida Núñez her charms are ready for “Amor de tres” | Instagram aleidanunez

In total, there were three photos that appear in said publication, showing each of the angles of this Mexican beauty.

For the second image we see her turn a little, showing her beautiful upper charms with a slightly better angle to the eye, already in the third image she turned a little more, there she already shows her hips and her posterior charms.

The place where Pablo Glogovsky’s ex-wife will surely appear is in Foro San Rafael located in Plaza San Cosme in Mexico City, the days when she will be presenting as she indicates will be November 6, 13, 20 and 27 .

In the event there will be a live orchestra and dancers, it will surely become a success and especially if it has its participation, unfortunately it is not known what its participation will be because in addition to being an actress Aleida Nunez he also sings and does it very well.

After an hour since she released her publication, the flirtatious actress and businesswoman already has 16,380 red hearts that can be interpreted as like’s, she also has 283 comments from her fans who are enthusiastic about the content.

Hello beautiful, the three are beautiful, but I am left with the 1/3 spectacular happy beautiful night “, commented a fan.

Núñez continuously makes his followers sigh as he did recently with a photo wearing a beautiful green dress with which he showed a little more than his hips, without a doubt it made the hearts of several race.