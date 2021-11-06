Aleida Núñez in a black swimsuit, charms come out on one side | Instagram

Again the beautiful actress of Mexican origin Aleida Núñez shared a couple of photos on Instagram where I was wearing a flirt black swimsuit in a single piece where her charms were seen a little more than necessary.

Aleida Nunez She has been characterized by looking very flirtatious in the constant publications she makes on her official Instagram account, like this one she shared a long time ago.

In it, as on other occasions, we then see a swimsuit, only that this time it is a one-piece swimsuit in black.

The publication was shared on March 9, they were two photos where she is showing off her charms, in the first one she posed in profile, which is where her superior charms shine more than on the neck of her swimsuit.

We can see these same ones on one side of the swimsuit, since the sleeve that it has is a little wider than normal, it also has a couple of strips both in front and in the back.

As for the second photograph, this beauty from soap operas appears posing on her back, as has happened on other occasions. Aleida Nunez she has this garment lost among her charms, which made this part of her body look even more.

The place where this beautiful actress and singer was was a kind of desert garden, there were some cacti and some cacti, it was the ideal place for this micro session.

In her description Aleida wrote only flower emojis, because there were some flowers around where she was.

Currently this beauty is focused on her new project, a cabaret show called “Amor de tres”, where she is accompanied by impressive dancers and other celebrities offering a wonderful show.

In the presentation of “Amor de tres” she wore a beautiful golden dress that caught the attention of those present, had transparent details and her enormous charms were a little exposed, which is something that her fans love to see.

In addition to this Aleida has other occupations as a businesswoman and like the singer and businesswoman Noelia, she takes time to pamper her millions of followers, this type of women is amazing, beautiful and intelligent the best combination.