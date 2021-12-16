Aleida Núñez captivates with double sight with golden dress | Instagram

On more than one occasion you will surely have been delighted thanks to the content of Aleida Núñez, who increasingly shares photographs and videos that steal the sighs of Internet users, like this one Photo where we see her posing wearing her enormous charms.

In the image Aleida Nunez the famous Mexican actress, wears a beautiful Golden dressBest of all, it appears doubly, as this beauty is found posing in front of a mirror.

Although the design has a high neck, the flirtatious businesswoman showed off her charms, thanks to a cut that is right on this huge part of her body.

Apparently in her description Aleida was waiting for a call, surely for some melodrama she is working on, or some other program.

Perhaps you remember some of his participation in soap operas such as: Tomorrow is forever and La Fea más bella; Núñez is known for her flirty roles, thanks to her figure thousands of Internet users follow her to admire her beauty.

Aleida Núñez is famous for her exquisite figure | Instagram aleidanunez

In the image, she is sitting in a comfortable individual chair, this flirty actress, businesswoman and singer is crossed legs wearing this short dress that makes her legs look more especially for its light tan tone.

Behind her is a mirror, where we can appreciate her legs from another angle, this is not the first time that Aleida Nunez shares content of this type in front of the mirror, it seems that it became something natural in her.

Something that her fans are definitely fascinated with, especially when they have the opportunity to see her doubly as it happened recently.

The publication was shared on November 17, it already has 59,430 red hearts and as for the comments, it already has 678 in total, several of them seem direct declarations of love towards the actress.

Wow, you are a very beautiful and spectacular woman, I love your smile, many kisses and blessings from Tijuana, “commented a fan.

The compliments are always constant in this type of content shared by the ex-wife of Pablo Glovovsky, with whom he had his son Alexander Glovovsky Núñez, the news of their separation has gone viral since it became known.

Any opportunity he has to show off his exquisite figure, he will always take advantage of it to show it off on his social networks, especially now that he launched his Internet page dedicated to flirty content just as Celia Lora did at the time.