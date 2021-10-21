Aleida Núñez in all angles, the queen of leggings | Instagram

The queen of leggings! A title that the beautiful Aleida Núñez has definitely won in social networks after becoming a model for the women’s clothing brand that she has launched. The beautiful Mexican actress He modeled several of the models in various angles and colors and the result delighted his followers.

The actress famous for her character as Yazmín García in The most beautiful ugly He took a very famous leggings style, one with reliefs and of course, very fitted, which he presented in different colors to his audience through social networks.

In the official Instagram account of the beautiful Aleida Núñez we can find a short video in which we can see the garments in the curves of the famous former participant of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy.

Juan Ferrara’s ex only used a small white top to accompany the leggings and although this allowed her to see her abdomen very well worked at all times; definitely all eyes went to the way the leggings framed the voluptuous anatomy of Aleida Nunez.

During the photo shoot, this beautiful woman was serious and smiling too, varying in her gestures to make the images more attractive and she also varied in her poses, something that her followers greatly appreciated.

LOOK AT BEAUTIFUL ALEIDA HERE

Aleida Núñez in all angles, the queen of leggings. Photo: Instagram.

Aleida Núñez seeks with her garments to empower women, to launch clothes that make her feel beautiful and help her, that is why she seeks them to be pants and leggings that have some flattering effects; However, the truth is that as she is the model, everything looks really spectacular.

The publication in question was launched last August 2020 and exceeded 138 thousand reactions on the famous social network, where Aleida took the opportunity to promote the garments and delight her followers.

Núñez added the contact information for the purchase of the garments in the description of the publication clarifying the benefits of the same and that it is not seen under the fabric; The followers of the famous took advantage of the comment box to question her for more information such as the location of her store and to remind her how really beautiful she is.

Aleida Nunez She has surprised many by showing that in addition to being a beautiful woman, she is really smart and empowered; Besides being a talented actress, she is also a singer and businesswoman. Recently, he was part of the challengers of the first season of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, a challenge that he took with great dedication and his participation liked his audience very much, although not so much Lolita Cortés.

Currently, the beautiful Aleida is promoting her show Amor de tres. This woman has opted for a total rhythm for her presentations and delights those present with her voice, her movements and beauty. Yesterday she met with the press to talk about this issue and she looked really stunning with a Jennifer Lopez-style dress, full of shine and transparencies, she showed off her figure to the fullest.