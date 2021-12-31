Aleida Núñez in open dress, exposing her charms | Instagram

With her exquisite figure the actress and model Aleida Núñez once again spoiled her millions of fans, in several photos showing off her enormous charms from Dubai, posing with a beautiful silver dress that highlighted her curves.

Just a few days ago Aleida Nunez He was in Mexico finishing his presentations of his cabaret show Amor de Tres with Latin Lover and now, he is enjoying one of the richest and most beautiful places in the country, we are talking about Dubai.

The famous Mexican model, actress and singer decided to take a trip to this impressive place where she will receive the New Year this December 31, from the moment she got on the plane she has given us impressive images of the place.

However and as expected, this beauty could not wait to show off her silhouette once again, even in this country where women usually cover most of their body, although in the case of Aleida Núñez this did not apply.

Enjoying an exquisite figure, the beautiful actress of La Fea Más Bella, chose to dress in a revealing garment that exposed her upper charms, as well as her back, the design of her dress reveals the tattoo that she has near her hips.

Aleida Núñez has an enviable curvy figure | Instagram aleidanunez

She showed it off in a video herself, so if you have the opportunity to see this publication, the moment you start to enjoy it, you will surely let out a sigh.

Two hours ago he published this content where he combines photos and videos of the striking site where he is, without a doubt the first photograph was the one that captivated thousands of Internet users and is the one that we show you at the top.

Followed by this image Aleida Nunez He gives us some fragments of his figure, a kiss with his pink lips that went directly to his fans, his tattoo and his beautiful face completely relaxed.

According to the description of the flirtatious businesswoman, the place where she is showing off her silhouette is a contemporary cocktail bar called Gilt Burj Al Arab, which is precisely one of the most emblematic hotels in Dubai.

Surely the flirtatious actress will be having a great time, and it will undoubtedly be one of her most memorable trips of this 2021, when she arrives back in Mexico she will do it completely renewed and with all the positive attitude.