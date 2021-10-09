Aleida Núñez, in the exact angle, the camera captures the best | Instagram

It is not the first time that we say that the beautiful Aleida Nunez She would be able to dethrone the beautiful Suzy Cortés as Miss Bum Bum, and she won’t be the last either. The Mexican star once again left his followers breathless and this time from his sofa.

The beauty of the Mexican actress It is such that the camera always looks for its best angle and at this moment it found the most exact one, the one in which the greatest physical attribute of the beautiful Aleida Núñez shines.

The artist made herself comfortable on a light sofa, but what the camera and her followers liked the most was that the beautiful and flirtatious Aleida Núñez chose a very small dress for the occasion. The outfit in question is a fairly short and sleeveless red dress with prominent slits on the sides, revealing more of her legs and where they lose their name.

The former participant of The Stars Dance Today She complemented her outfit with beautiful black sneakers, her perfectly combed malena and evening makeup, she looked really stunning!

For the first photograph, Aleida Núñez sat on the sofa leaning her body to lift one of her legs, showing them off to the fullest; but definitely, the spoiled image of his followers was the second, as he became more comfortable and the camera more naughty.

The photograph in question shows Juan Ferrara’s beautiful ex lying on the sofa, quite comfortable, with her arms open and her legs bent to one side; the mischievous lens took the angle at which its sharp curves stand out most.

A third photograph shows the singer also in profile and close to her face, a photograph that her followers also liked very much. The images were shared by the beautiful Aleida on her official Instagram account a day ago and exceeded one hundred thousand reactions on the famous social network. Netizens were quick to fill the artist’s comment box with compliments and emojis.

To learn to play with fire you have to lose your fear, wrote the famous next to the images.

Aleida Nunez He is one of the most recognized faces on Mexican television, despite not being a telenovela fan; however, his characters always leave a mark due to their talent and stunning beauty.

This beautiful woman is remembered by many as “her husbands”, this because of her character as Yazmín García in La Fea Más Bella, where she shared credits with great actors such as Angélica Vale and Jaime Camil.

Despite the pandemic, Núñez remained active at all times and has been in force on the small screen with participation in various programs, including Hoy. In the Hoy Program, Aleida demonstrated her talent for dancing as a challenger in Las Estrellas Baila en Hoy, a modality that was added to the famous reality show to extend it a little more.

Aleida Núñez seeks at all times to empower women, demonstrate that they can do what they set out to do and be independent; she seeks all this thanks to the example, being a beautiful, intelligent, talented woman and others; without needing to depend on a man.