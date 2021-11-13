Aleida Núñez invites without interiors, “they are going to have a sensational time” | Instagram

The beautiful Aleida Núñez once again stole sighs on social networks, this after a video of an interview in which the actress invited her followers to enjoy the staging Amor de tres, of which she is part of .

The beautiful actress captured the glances by presenting herself in tight leggings that delimited her curves to perfection and a bodysuit with a rather pronounced neckline that revealed the absence of something very important: her interiors, so Aleida Nunez showed enough of his charms.

Juan Ferrara’s ex complemented her outfit with her long blonde hair perfectly straightened and in her place and her huge and beautiful smile with which she conquered the media immediately.

How about friends, I am Aleida Núñez and I want to invite you so that you do not miss this November 13 the premiere of the great carabet show that is thought for you with all your heart, Amor de tres. With a great cast, live orchestra, Cuban dancers, great history, performance, I can tell you more, you will enjoy it a lot, come in a group you will have a sensational time, you know in two functions, every Saturday of November.

This beautiful woman took the opportunity to share the interview on her Instagram stories and in this way reach more of her audience, since a few weeks ago Aleida Núñez began with the publicity of this staging and even sharing part of the rehearsals in her social media stories.

Aleida is one of the most recognized faces on Mexican television, this beautiful woman began her artistic career when she was very young and her talent, grace and beauty have made her remain valid on the screen.

Recently she was part of the challengers of the first season of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, a program where her followers enjoyed seeing her beauty frequently and in different and very short outfits.

Aleida Nunez She is the owner of one of the most envied figures in show business, she has a curvy and well toned figure, shapely legs, prominent curves and a steel abdomen.

However, the famous woman has made it clear that this is an effort of sacrifice and discipline because she performs hard training on a daily basis, which her audience sometimes witnesses thanks to the images she shares on her official Instagram account.