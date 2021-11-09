Aleida Núñez boasts a photo where she appears with several at the same time | Instagram

The flirtatious model, actress and singer Aleida Núñez surprised her fans again with a photo where she is posing with several at the same time, showing off a new meeting and part of her most recent project.

For Aleida Nunez It has always been easy to delight her fans with her publications and this time she was no exception, given that despite appearing with several people, the beauty that characterizes her immediately stood out.

You may recognize the face of Aleida Núñez from some of her appearances in different Mexican soap operas, two of the most recognized are Mañana es para siempre launched in 2008 and La fea más bella launched in 2006.

This new Photo The flirtatious actress shared it on her official Instagram account just 6 hours ago, she appears wearing a flirty two-piece outfit, both have an animal print print and she’s also wearing cute sneakers.

Aleida Núñez boasts a photo where she appears with several at the same time | Instagram aleidanunez

In addition to Aleida Nunez In the photograph we also find nine more people, surely all of them are dancers who accompany her in her cabaret presentation “Amor de tres”, which she has been promoting for a long time.

This new project is the most recent in which this beauty is participating, and of which she feels very excited, because for a couple of weeks she has been given the task of promoting it both in her stories and in her feed.

Rehearsal for the premiere this Saturday, November 13 at Foro San Ángel CDMX cabaret show, love of three musicals here with my body of dancers enjoying each number “, said Aleida Núñez.

Currently it is not known if Aleida is participating in a telenovela, if that was the case, she would have shared it for a long time, as she usually does with each of her new projects, as she has done with “Amor de three”.

It seems that the famous actress and singer has returned from her trip in the forest, where she was enjoying a most relaxing and fabulous stay, for several days she shared content related to this beautiful place.

Obviously Aleida was not alone, in one of her stories it was seen how the also successful businesswoman boasted the place and part of the production team with which she worked to give us her flirty photo shoots, which her fans enjoyed so much.